Photo Essay: Spring Flora & Fauna

Pink lady slipper photographed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. From the photographer: “In 30 years of exploring the Smokies I have seen only one pink lady slipper. So rare are these flowers that guidebooks and websites omit specific details on where to find them. Researching older, out-of-print materials on where to locate these elusive blooms uncovered an often-overlooked trail that showed vague possibilities, so early one morning I went shoe shopping. After a fruitless half-hour, I was turning around to hike back out when a trio of blooms came into view about 20 yards off the trail.”