Romantic Mountain Retreats

Some fancy, some rustic and all for just the two of you getting away.

× Expand Courtesy of Seth and Tori Bolt Sweethearts say “I do” at The Majestic Treehouse, part of the Bolt Farm in Walhalla, South Carolina.

Sure, Valentine’s Day may be long gone. But you don’t need Cupid’s approval for a springtime rekindling of the romance with your partner. Whether you prefer an upscale resort experience with modern amenities or a cozy campsite under the stars, these getaways offer the perfect setting to reignite that spark.

Reconnect and Recharge at Mountain Top Cabin Rentals

× Expand Courtesy of Mountain Top Cabin Rentals Mountain Top Cabin Rentals in Blue Ridge, Georgia, offer luxurious stays with great views in wooded settings.

When most people think of a cabin, they picture a rustic, no-frills structure with drafty walls, creaky floorboards and a ramshackle outhouse in the backyard. But that’s certainly not the case at Mountain Top Cabin Rentals in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

According to managing owner Tabetha Burger, the company’s upscale cabins combine the beauty of nature with all the comforts of home—plus a few extra perks.

“You can expect luxuries like king suites, fireplaces, large and well-appointed kitchens, game rooms, hot tubs and fire pits,” she says. “Some of our cabins are creek-front, some have year-round mountain views and a few are in wooded, private settings.”

If you and your lover are homebodies, Burger suggests arranging an in-cabin chef experience or booking a couples’ massage during your stay. Prefer a little more adventure? Hop on an ATV for a thrilling ride through the mountains, go whitewater rafting on the Ocoee River or simply explore downtown Blue Ridge before returning to your not-so-humble abode.

“People imagine a cozy and private setting like our cabins when they plan a romantic getaway,” says Burger. “Cabins are really the best place to reconnect and recharge, especially while surrounded by the picturesque setting of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Mountain Top Cabin Rentals, 44 Boardtown Road, Blue Ridge, Ga. See mountaintopcabinrentals.com.

Brew up Adventure at Nero Coffee + Camp

× Expand Courtesy of Katlyn Mobley At Nero Coffee + Camp outside of Brevard, North Carolina, hikers and others take a connecting break.

“Nero” is a term used by long-distance hikers to describe a day when you take it easy, often logging just a few miles (i.e., nearly zero) before grabbing a well-deserved burger or catching some Z’s.

Coffee enthusiast Katlyn Mobley first learned this lingo back in 2016 while thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. A few years after her 2,190-mile adventure, she moved to Western North Carolina and founded Nero Coffee + Camp, a java-centric campground situated just minutes from DuPont State Recreational Forest.

On the wooded property, guests are welcome to pitch a tent or rent the Cozy Coffee Cabin, a gnome-themed A-frame. But if you and your sweetheart prefer plushier accommodations, Mobley recommends booking the Luxury Mountain Retreat. This modern mountain home is outfitted with everything a couple might need for a carefree weekend, from a full kitchen to a bike washing station.

Expand Courtesy of Katlyn Mobley Java enthusiast Katlyn Mobley offers guided hikes with Trail Magic Roast.

“It is designed so you can really connect with each other,” says Mobley. “Sip coffee on the porch in the morning, enjoy the mountains in the afternoon and come back and share s’mores and wine around the fire at sunset.”

For an even more memorable stay, be sure to take a guided coffee hike with Mobley. During this experience, she’ll take you to a nearby waterfall and whip up a cup of her signature “Trail Magic” roast.

Nero Coffee + Camp is located just outside of Brevard, N.C. For more information, see nerocoffee.org.

Take Love to New Heights at The Majestic Treehouse

If you think treehouses are just for kids, Seth and Tori Bolt are here to prove you wrong.

About eight years ago, Seth and his dad built a treehouse on the family’s 40-acre farm in Walhalla, South Carolina. The aerial abode was meant to be a private retreat. But when Seth and Tori honeymooned in the space, they realized it was too special not to share with other couples. And so, The Majestic Treehouse was born.

Expand Ashton Staniszewski The Majestic Treehouse was built with “love and intention,” according to owner Tori Bolt.

Today, the glamping getaway is one of the top-rated Airbnbs in South Carolina, and with good reason.

“Built with love and intention, every inch of the treehouse invites connection—from the cozy reading nooks to the whimsical swing bed on the porch,” says Tori. “It’s a chance to step away from the noise of everyday life and savor the simplicity of being together.”

During your stay, Tori recommends packing a picnic and spending a “dreamy afternoon” along the Chattooga River. From there, she suggests bringing a bottle of local wine back to the treehouse, picking a vinyl record from her and Seth’s curated collection and “letting the magic of the night do the rest.”

The Majestic Treehouse, 112 Old Plantation Road, Walhalla, S.C. See boltfarmtreehouse.com.

Sip and Swoon at Devils Backbone Camp

× Expand Courtesy of Devils Backbone Brewing Company Devils Backbone Camp, in Roseland, Virginia, offers camping with amenities.

If you and your partner’s idea of a good time is sipping dirty martinis in the presidential suite, Devils Backbone Camp probably isn’t your scene. But if you’re an outdoorsy pair who love cold beer and aren’t afraid of a little dirt, then you’re sure to be smitten.

Expand Courtesy of Devils Backbone Brewing Company Devils Backbone beer is a fresh treat at Devils Backbone Camp.

Tucked in the mountains of Virginia, Devils Backbone is a five-acre property where you can embrace nature (and your beau) under the stars. However, unlike most campgrounds, this place is equipped with modern amenities like a bathhouse, outdoor grill and cigar lounge.

According to Brittany Niemeyer with Devils Backbone Brewing Company, there’s also a brewpub with plenty of beverages on tap. This “creates an experience like no other,” says Niemeyer. “There’s nothing more romantic than cozying up by a fire with your partner and an award-winning craft beer.”

Expand Courtesy of Devils Backbone Brewing Company Cold beers and hot showers are two features at Devils Backbone Camp, with proximity to more treats at nearby Wintergreen Resort.

Should you be thirsty for more adventure, hit the Nelson 151. This scenic byway features more than 20 craft beverage purveyors, from meaderies to cideries.

Not much of a drinker? “We’re right down the mountain from Wintergreen Resort, where couples can ski, snowboard, get a couples’ massage at their spa and more,” says Niemeyer. “There are also beautiful hikes, biking trails, scenic overlooks and swimming holes to check out while you’re here.”

Devils Backbone Camp (30 Three Ridges Lane, Roseland, Va.) See dbbrewingcompany.com.

Step into a Fairytale at Mountain Shire

× Expand Courtesy of Justin Kersey The Tolkien-inspired whimsy of Mountain Shire is alive in Sevierville, Tennessee.

It’s impossible to travel to Middle-Earth, the mythical realm portrayed in “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” However, with some GPS directions and a full tank of gas, you can easily visit Mountain Shire.

Expand Courtesy of Justin Kersey Enjoy the charm of tiny home living and “Hobbit”-inspired themes at Mountain Shire in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Located in Sevierville, Tennessee, this unique property features charming tiny homes inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels. With round doors, moss-covered facades and rustic accents, these diminutive dwellings “transport guests to a whimsical world,” says Justin Kersey, who founded the venture with his uncle, Joseph McCarthy, in 2020.

But unlike Middle-Earth, Mountain Shire is a short drive to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. That means you and your fellow hobbit can spend the day riding roller coasters at Dollywood, ogling spotted garden eels at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and sampling apple pie moonshine at one of the area’s many distilleries.

Expand Courtesy of Justin Kersey Enjoy the charm of tiny home living and “Hobbit”-inspired themes at Mountain Shire in Sevierville, Tennessee.

According to McCarthy, there are plenty of hiking trails, too.

“Couples who want to make a day of it often explore Cades Cove, a serene and scenic area with opportunities for wildlife spotting, biking and hiking,” he says.

To end the day, lovers can retire to their hobbit hole for a Tolkien movie marathon. After all, nothing says romance quite like watching Bilbo Baggins change the fate of Middle-Earth.

Mountain Shire, 1985 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville, Tenn. See mountainshiretn.com.

Escape the Everyday at The Horse Shoe Farm

Expand Courtesy of The Horse Shoe Farm Enjoy farm-to-table fare at The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Rachel and Jordan Turchin fell in love in the early aughts as college students at New York University. No less than a decade later, they fell in love once again—this time with 85 acres nestled in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

According to Rachel, she and her husband had initially planned on developing the property into a residential community. “But as we got to know the land,” she says, “we were struck by its serenity and magic and wanted to preserve as much of that as possible and share it with our community far and wide.”

With that in mind, the Turchins officially opened The Horse Shoe Farm in 2018. In the years since, the boutique resort has emerged as a bucolic boon for lovebirds.

“Here on the farm, we value and honor the importance of true connection and have designed our spaces and amenities to encourage those values,” says Rachel, noting that couples can rent a cozy loft or a whole private home, depending on their needs.

Expand Courtesy of The Horse Shoe Farm Enjoy farm-to-table fare at The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Guests can also enjoy a range of onsite activities, from relaxing in the sauna at The Stable Spa to savoring a farm-to-table dinner at The Silo Cookhouse.

“The Horse Shoe Farm is the perfect retreat for couples looking to escape the everyday and immerse themselves in the serene beauty of our farmland,” says Rachel. “Rolling pastures, mountain views and the sounds of nature combine with artful accommodations to provide the ideal space for relaxation, comfort and connection.”

The Horse Shoe Farm, 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, N.C. For more: thehorseshoefarm.com.

Romance on the Rock

Expand Nick Thomas

Capturing the perfect photo is sometimes less about gear or experience and more about timing. Last December, my wife and I hiked to Sunset Rock on the western bluff of Chattanooga’s Lookout Mountain. As the sun emerged briefly from the partly cloudy horizon, I hastily adjusted the camera settings as two figures stepped into the frame mere feet from the steep cliff face. Silhouetted against the blazing sunset, the man suddenly dropped to one knee, presenting a ring to the woman before him. Firing off a single shot, I captured the heartfelt moment before he stood and they embraced. The couple, Jaedon and Leah from Michigan, were visiting Leah’s family in the area. Knowing Sunset Rock was one of her favorite scenic spots, Jaedon chose it as the perfect setting for the proposal. “She was very excited and cried—happy tears, of course,” Jaedon shared.

—Nick Thomas

