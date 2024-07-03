Rivers & Waterfalls: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers know some very inviting spots.
Jay Huron
The Blue Hole waterfall is nestled in the Cherokee National Forest, in the Holston Mountain area near Elizabethton, Tennessee. From the photographer: “It is a short but very steep hike down from the parking area. On this summer day I lucked out to find the rosebay rhododendron in bloom but starting to lose blossoms into the water, making for a picturesque scene. There are several falls in a short distance down Mill Creek, but the one plunging into the Blue Hole is the main attraction. It’s a wonderful place to take a chilly plunge or just dip your toes during the summer.”
Ed Rehbein
Peter’s Creek Falls, on a tributary of the Gauley River in West Virginia. From the photographer: “Getting there requires some adventure. My wife and I had to creep through a dark and spooky abandoned railroad tunnel and then cross the Gauley River on a lofty abandoned railroad trestle. It was all worth it, though, as the falls proved to be creek-wide, flowing well and very photogenic.”
Cathy Anderson
Cavern Falls, North Carolina. From the photographer: “Nestled in the Green River Game Lands, Cavern Falls give you an adventurous, off-trail experience through wild terrain and beautiful forests. It is a challenge to get to, but the reward when you see this unique waterfall is worth it. To the right of the main drop, you’ll see a small cavern with a second, smaller waterfall. If you wade through the main pool, you can reach the cavern and explore the small opening and view the second waterfall.”
Dawnfire Photography
Dugger Creek, near Linville, North Carolina. From the photographer: “This shot is from the perspective of looking out towards the bridge while in the slot canyon (with the falls behind me), rather than being on the bridge looking towards the falls. It was late in the season for the rosebay rhododendron blooms but we did manage to find a few holdouts. The left side of the canyon was decorated with a few fallen petals making for an interesting shot.”
