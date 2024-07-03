Rivers & Waterfalls: A Photo Essay

×

The Blue Hole waterfall is nestled in the Cherokee National Forest, in the Holston Mountain area near Elizabethton, Tennessee. From the photographer: “It is a short but very steep hike down from the parking area. On this summer day I lucked out to find the rosebay rhododendron in bloom but starting to lose blossoms into the water, making for a picturesque scene. There are several falls in a short distance down Mill Creek, but the one plunging into the Blue Hole is the main attraction. It’s a wonderful place to take a chilly plunge or just dip your toes during the summer.”