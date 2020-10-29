Reader Photos: Dogs in the Mountains

Our dog-loving readers sent us a bounty of images of their pups a few months back. Here’s the concluding set of those shots (the first ones were in the March/April ‘20 issue). Our thanks to all who submitted.
Carol Goznkar’s Willow was rescued from an East Tennessee shelter, and soon shared her owners’ love for the outdoors and the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.
Deana Kelley’s Layla was adopted when she was about 1 year old from the local dog shelter, and “became part of our family from day one.” She loves hiking, swimming, camping and helping eat the family snacks.
Layla Cannon’s Ellie loves the mountains and the streams.
Nan Henderson: Ziti, Scout, Casey and Flirt teach baby Two the ropes at Mount Mitchell. Ziti, Casey and Two belong to Nan, while Scout and Flirt belong to her friend Mary Oppermann.
Danny Redd says of Gizmo: “My four-legged buddy loved hitting the Blue Ridge Parkway and checking out all the scenery and views from it. She would sit like this and look out at the overlooks and stops along the way.”
Denise Sand’s Sarah loved to go hiking year ‘round, running to the car as soon as she saw her owners put on their hiking boots.
Grace Croonenberghs’ Chanterelle travels with her owners to the Max Patch area of North Carolina most every spring and fall.
Shannon Foeller believes Ranger to be half Springer spaniel and half mountain goat, as this bird dog loves to climb right alongside his mama.
Brian Gillen’s Gus loves the mountain view from the front porch as much as anyone else in the family.
The story above appears in our November / December 2020 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!