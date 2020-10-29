Reader Photos: Dogs in the Mountains

Our dog-loving readers sent us a bounty of images of their pups a few months back. Here’s the concluding set of those shots (the first ones were in the March/April ‘20 issue). Our thanks to all who submitted.

