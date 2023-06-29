Our Signature Mountains: A Photo Essay

×

At 4,784 feet above sea level, Brasstown Bald is Georgia's highest point. From the photographer: “I took the short half-mile trail to the summit rather than the shuttle, and was rewarded with not only a nice workout, but also the aromatic scents along the trail and the ultimate reward once I reached the observation deck up top—the cool summer air and breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding North Georgia mountains.