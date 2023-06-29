Our Signature Mountains: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers are back with great shots of and from some of the region’s highest peaks.
Joshua Moore
Evening light busts through storm clouds late in the evening from the summit of North Carolina’s Mt. Mitchell, the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi River.
Dawnfire Photography
The view from Tennessee’s highest mountain, Clingman’s Dome, offers sweeping views of some of the most majestic peaks in both North Carolina and Tennessee.
Robert Stephens
At 4,784 feet above sea level, Brasstown Bald is Georgia's highest point. From the photographer: “I took the short half-mile trail to the summit rather than the shuttle, and was rewarded with not only a nice workout, but also the aromatic scents along the trail and the ultimate reward once I reached the observation deck up top—the cool summer air and breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding North Georgia mountains.
Nicholas Moore
Part of the forested Mount Rogers summit—the highest in Virginia—is at the upper right in this view of some of the expanse of the Grayson Highlands.
Blaine Owens
This view from the steps of the Sassafras Mountain Lookout Tower—South Carolina’s highest point—looks out on Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee.
Ben Childers Photography
Black Mountain, on the border of Kentucky and Virginia, is the highest point in Kentucky. From the photographer: “The rich history of the area, coupled with the beauty of the mountain, make it a special place to visit.”
