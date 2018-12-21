Non-Electronic Fun ‘n’ Games in the Mountains

Need a little extra help unplugging from the day-to-day? These destinations specialize in the relaxed, the non-electronic.

Here are seven destinations that make getting off the electronic grid easier. A few are officially unplugged, while offering so many engaging activities that visitors are eased off the electronics without realizing it.

Virginia: Playing, Wild and Tame at Mountain Lake

Mountain Lake Lodge

115 Hotel Cir, Pembroke, Virginia

540-626-7121; mtnlakelodge.com

Yes, you can get cell service atop Mountain Lake’s Bald Knob, but don’t expect it within the thick stone walls of the lodge or on the trails of this 2,600-acre property.

Relax—that is the idea. In the spirit of a true getaway, Mountain Lake doesn’t even have TV in the rooms. But there’s plenty to do. Mix traditional resort activities, including daily scavenger hunts, outdoor movies, guided hikes, hayrides, shuffleboard and yard games, with splashy adventures such as the resort’s new high—its 65-foot Sky Slide.

Hurtling down five stories over slick plastic is a major adrenalin rush. But just standing atop the 65-foot structure and seeing the forest drop away on four sides kicks an ordinary day up a few notches. Atop 4,360-foot Salt Pond Mountain, the slide is the highest, coolest point around. The Sky Slide is also the nation’s largest inflatable water slide, created for the lodge with two chutes, a tapered one that is “super-fast” and another that drops straight down. You can drop those five stories 100 times and still feel the thrill.

The resort erected a zip line adventure course in the forest several years ago. Even zanier games have more recently come online, such as playing soccer ensconced in a giant ball (bubble ball) and engaging in a version of Hunger Games that features shooting your friends with marshmallow-tipped arrows (archery tag). Huge Zorb balls have guests turning somersaults effortlessly. Rolling on Mountain Lake’s Zorb racing course, you feel as though you’re spinning through outer space, fully protected in your padded bubble. And it’s good for the waistline.

Other recreational activities range from yoga to mountain biking, trail running, tennis, pool swimming and disc golf. Mountain Lake also offers arts and crafts and naturalist programs.

Playing Games in Nature at Pipestem

Pipestem Resort State Park

3405 Pipestem Dr, Pipestem, West Virginia

304-66-1800; wvstateparks.com/park/pipestem-resort-state-park/

On cool mornings, the fog lifts out of Pipestem Resort State Park’s Bluestone gorge like a huge cotton swab. Some visitors make a daily ritual of watching its ascent from the balconies of McKeever Lodge. Others start the day playing games.

Murbles, Gaga ball, slack lining, road bowling, disc golf, foot golf, fling golf, regular golf—Pipestem offers an array of games and activities unfamiliar to most people. But that doesn’t mean they can’t play them.

In the sport of foot golf, for instance, guests who propel the balls through the 18-hole course with a cup-headed stick find a fast learning curve; no pro is necessary. Murbles, something like a free-ranging game of pool using grapefruit sized balls and your feet, can be picked up in minutes. Road bowling, slacklining (walking a fat, low tightrope), disc golf, foot golf—they all take some skill, but bumbling through that process at the 4,050-acre state park is half the fun.

“We’ve made a human ‘Sorry’ board at Pipestem,” says activities director Kim Hawkins. “You are your own game piece. We’re planning to do the same thing with Monopoly.”

The overall goal, Hawkins says, is to create a list of activities large enough and unusual enough to pique guests’ interest and draw them outdoors.

“I call it ‘getting them some vitamin N’ — N for nature,” she says. “I get a lot of calls from people asking if we have wi-fi. I like to get those people outside and away from their computers for a while. I want to see us all outside and playing together.”

Wilderness at the Smokies: Living the Game

Wilderness at the Smokies

1424 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, Tennessee

865-429-0625; wildernessatthesmokies.com

Screaming teens cling to a little blue raft as they plummet into darkness, free-falling through a funnel of bright lights. They spin like kale in a smoothie blender before splashing down into a pool.

Who wants to play an electronic game when they can live one?

Many teens and many adults say Wilderness at the Smokies Storm Chaser is the resort’s splashiest, most scream-inducing ride. But the adventure resort features three separate waterparks, one indoor and two outdoor, that in total boast several dozen rides, slides, climbing structures, wave pools, surf riders and interactive play structures. Toddlers play safely in a specially designed, zero-depth pool.

Adventure Forest, standing next to the indoor waterpark, offers another spin on hands-on adventure. Guests swing through a ropes course or evade the revenuers at a moonshine theme, black-light mini-golf. Around the bend, they can snake their way through the Copperhead Laser Maze, the ultimate laser tag experience of the Smokies. When parents want a break, the resort Kids Klub offers an array of daily activities, from dancing and bird house building to field trips and story hours.

The water parks are guest-exclusive so the package includes rooms (with a kitchen option) as well as waterpark passes. And yes, they do have wi-fi connection throughout the resort.

But who cares?

