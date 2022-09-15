Majesty of Autumn: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers embrace leaf season.
Nawras Baban
This early-morning view is in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina. Deep Creek Overlook provides a beautiful view of the Great Smoky Mountains on U.S. 441. A few miles north is the Oconaluftee Overlook which is also popular for sunrise. The image shows the slowly moving low clouds and the fall foliage with different shades of colors; the early morning soft light provided additional beauty to the scene.
Laurinda Bowling
West Virginia’s Sandstone Falls spans the New River for about 1,500 feet, with the river dropping 10 to 25 feet. From the photographer: “The falls are always changing, and you never know what you may find or what wildlife you may see. I have seen bald eagles, golden eagles, geese, herons and a beaver along with the dam it had built, which was not there the last time I visited. Across the river is the little town of Hinton, which is full of history and has a few great places to eat. The area is one of my favorite places to visit.”
Ryan Rice
This is a drone’s-eye view of an abandoned railroad trestle over the Doe River in Hampton, Tennessee, surrounded by the colors of fall. From the photographer: “This is the remains of the historic East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad, more famously known as the Tweetsie Railroad. Traversing through five tunnels and over many trestles, Doe River Gorge was considered the most scenic section of the beautiful railway between Johnson City, Tennessee, and Cranberry, North Carolina.”
Joshua Moore
This is a view of three states at once, taken from the Pinnacle Overlook at the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. From the photographer: “I am standing in Virginia, looking out to where Virginia meets Tennessee and Kentucky. The line inside of the mountain guides you where they join atop the ridge. One side of the mountain chain is Tennessee, and the other is Kentucky on a beautiful, crisp autumn morning. The Cumberland Gap NHP is a hidden gem that is not crowded; it is a place to unwind, relax and enjoy the views. I love to come here and just look out and enjoy the solitude.”
Robert Stephens
An autumn evening at Roy Taylor Forest Overlook, located at milepost 433 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Waynesville, North Carolina. From the photographer: “A short path from the parking area leads to an observation deck with views to the south. It’s a favorite spot of mine for solitude and contemplation—and of course those views!”
Dawnfire Photography
Fall colors decorate the bridge crossing at Wilson Creek near the Linn Cove Viaduct, North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway. From the photographer: “I drove an hour and a half in the rain from Asheville to the Linn Cove Viaduct to catch this specific spot with some fog. The rain and cold had scared off all of the other leaf peepers so I had it all to myself. Using an umbrella, I took many photos of the bridge before landing on this composition that I liked. I wanted to get the cascades in the composition, along with the bridge and the fall color in the background. This was the angle that delivered the shot I was looking for.”
Dana Foreman
Tallulah Gorge State Park is in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, in the northeast corner of the state. From the photographer: “This park is a wonderful outdoor haven for hiking and photography. The views of the 1,000-foot-deep gorge and the Tallulah River below are breathtaking. In autumn, the many waterfalls are surrounded by the colorful changing of leaves.”
Roger Canada
This is at Clingman’s Dome, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, with the high-elevation mountain ash berries in full color. From the photographer: “The sun was setting at Clingman’s Dome and the clouds were blocking the view of the distant mountain ridges so I concentrated on these evergreens and mountain ash and used the sky as a colorful backdrop. The elevation at Clingman’s Dome brings a different look in fall as it is mainly evergreen. It’s always enjoyable to visit year after year in fall before the road closes for the winter.”
