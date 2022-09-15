Majesty of Autumn: A Photo Essay

×

Fall colors decorate the bridge crossing at Wilson Creek near the Linn Cove Viaduct, North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway. From the photographer: “I drove an hour and a half in the rain from Asheville to the Linn Cove Viaduct to catch this specific spot with some fog. The rain and cold had scared off all of the other leaf peepers so I had it all to myself. Using an umbrella, I took many photos of the bridge before landing on this composition that I liked. I wanted to get the cascades in the composition, along with the bridge and the fall color in the background. This was the angle that delivered the shot I was looking for.”