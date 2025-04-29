Happy F(e)ather’s Day!

From housework to feeding, from following fledglings around to keeping an eye out for danger, bird fathers get the job done.

× 1 of 2 Expand Ryan Rice Robin males feed their chicks and take on primary feeding duty when chicks fledge. × 2 of 2 Expand Ryan Rice Male eastern bluebirds provide meals and protection for their chicks. Prev Next

Often when I see someone observing a bird tending to its chicks it is followed with a comment such as, “Oh such a good mama.”

Expand Ryan Rice Male red-bellied woodpeckers provide much of the food for their chicks.

Little do they know that the fathers often do as much (sometimes more) of the chick-raising duties as the mother. Male birds are some of the best fathers of the animal world. As a father myself, I am quick to point out when I see a male bird doing his best to raise his family. The males are involved in the chick-raising process for an estimated 90% of bird species.

Some of the standout fathers are bald eagles, brown thrashers and downy woodpeckers. They are involved in the entire family raising process, from nest building, egg incubating, protecting and guarding the nest territory, chick and mama feeding, to continuing to feed and teach them to hunt after they fledge.

For many bird species this starts at nest building. Male house wrens start multiple nests. Then the female partner picks her favorite and finishes the construction. Male great blue herons and great egrets gather material for their nests. They also take part in egg incubation and feed the chicks after they hatch.

Expand Ryan Rice Great blue heron males are involved in the entire chick-raising process, including nest building.

Once the nest is constructed, the fun begins. Many male birds provide territorial protection for their family. They stay nearby to keep other birds away so their family has all the food it needs.

They also warn when predators approach or even try to fend them off. Male robins, for instance, sound a loud alarm when any danger approaches their nest.

The one thing the males cannot do is produce and lay the eggs, but that doesn’t stop their involvement. Once the eggs are laid many father birds provide hours of incubation each day and also food for the mother while she incubates. There are even some male birds, such as cormorants, woodpeckers and flickers, that take care of the overnight incubation. Many male owls provide daily food to the females while they incubate the eggs.

× Expand Ryan Rice White ibis males often take the bulk of incubation and defense responsibilities.

There is no rest once the chicks hatch. Birds’ growth rates are so fast, they require food all day. In almost all bird species the fathers share or take the main feeding responsibilities. Owls, eagles and bluebirds are just a few of these.

Expand Ryan Rice Male yellow-crowned night herons help incubate their eggs and feed their chicks.

After the chicks leave the nest they are still dependent on their parents. In many bird species, like American robins, northern cardinals and eastern bluebirds, the males take the primary duty often feeding the fledglings. This is because the mom is often busy preparing to lay a new brood. If feeding them while they were contained in the nest was hard, imagine having to keep track of them while they are learning to fly and move around the world. This dependence on their father can continue for weeks or even months in the case of larger birds of prey.

Just like humans, fathers in the bird world play an important role in preparing their children for the real world. Thank you to all the fathers, whether you have feathers or not.

The story above first appeared in our May / June 2025 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!