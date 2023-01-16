Great Scenic Byways in Seven States

Combine mountain scenic beauty, a bounty of cultural and historical stops with great places to eat and to spend the night and you could plan a year’s worth of great travel. Here we go! × Expand Chris Greer Brasstown Bald, at 4,784 feet, is the highest mountain in Georgia and the defining feature of the Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway. After the Sunday-go-to-meetin’ clothes were changed and dinner dishes put away, my grandaddy often said, “Let’s go for a little drive.” My brother and I would race to the pickup truck to claim the seat beside him and off we’d go. We never knew how long we’d be gone or which way the road would take us. But that mattered not. We were on an adventure with new things to see, family history to learn, neighbors to wave to and grandaddy’s full attention. At the end of our journey, we’d go ‘off-road’ (hence the truck), slowly meandering on paths he’d made through the 40-acre woods. These were childhood mini-travels on our own versions of scenic byways. And, we experienced the same “intrinsic qualities” necessary for roadways to receive an official designation today: scenic, archaeological, cultural, historic, natural and recreational. So, let’s get out the map and go for a little drive! Georgia Cohutta-Chattahoochee Scenic Byway. Immerse yourself in the pastoral landscapes, mountains and wilderness areas dotted by rural communities rich with human history on this Georgia byway. Launch your journey at the north end in the small town of Cohutta. Stop in for a visit at the creamery, general store and historic Presbyterian Church. Then, travel just down the road to Prater’s Mill. This 19th Century water-powered grist mill location was a camp for both Union and Confederate soldiers. The grist mill is operational today; and seasonal festivities here include music, history exhibits, arts and authentic Southern food. Head east on SR 2 and cross the Conasauga River near Beaverdale on your way to Cisco, an unincorporated community near the Cohutta Wilderness—one of the many that comprise the Chattahoochee National Forest’s 37,000 acres with 90 miles of hiking trails, waterfalls and access to deeply remote forests and ridgelines. Pick up US 411 and drive south through the countryside. Approximately seven miles down the road in Crandall, you’ll have a couple of options. A left onto Summerour Road to Crandall-Ellijay Road to the Old CCC Camp Road will take you up close in the Forest. Or you can simply stay on US 411 to Chatsworth—Gateway to the Appalachians. Once in town, stay the night at a cabin, B&B or inn with views and amenities galore. Grab a meal at locally owned diners, cafés and restaurants; taste mead at Cohutta Spring Winery; and shop at an antique store. Then, take a tour of the Chief Vann House State Historic Site. The home and grounds were once the “most prosperous plantation in the Cherokee Nation.” Next stop—Fort Mountain State Park. Take the winding and scenic SR 52 east to this location named for the mysterious 855-foot-long wall made of rocks. It’s 12 feet thick and seven feet high in some locations with pits, rings, cairns and a gateway. × Expand Explore Georgia | Ralph Daniel Fort Mountain State Park, along Georgia’s Cohutta-Chattahoochee Byway, is home to a mysterious 855-foot-long rock wall as well as a 17-acre lake. On the way to the final destination of Ellijay, stop for the photo opportunity at Cohutta Overlook where you’ll return to SR 2 for the last leg of the journey. While in town visit the Tabor House & Civil War Museum, see a theatre production, make a stop along the agritourism trail and walk the historic downtown at this byway terminus. Length: 57.4 miles. gascenicbyway.org Russell-Brasstown Scenic Byway. Start this journey in a town that looks and feels like a European Alpine hamlet. The loop road byway will then carry you through dramatic mountains and valleys almost entirely within the Chattahoochee National Forest—750,000 protected acres. Book an overnight stay in the famous town of Helen. This popular Bavarian community offers cabins, inns, B&Bs, and alpine-themed hotels both downtown and dotted around in the mountains. The aroma of genuine German cuisine fills the air from dozens of eateries. There are village shops, crafts, country stores and boutiques in which to shop. And, there is history to be explored at the Sautee Nacoochee Indian Mound, Cultural Center, Hardman Farm and Folk Pottery Museum. Point the car north on SR 75 to reach the closest point on this byway loop road. Stop on the way in the quaint community of Robertstown for snacks and drinks. And, be sure to visit Fred’s Famous Peanuts—a roadside attraction with a unique selection of food items and gifts. × Expand J. Scott Graham The twin cascades of Anna Ruby Falls make a great stop along Georgia’s Russell-Brasstown Byway. After turning left onto SR 180 take the spur, a “true” winding mountain road, to Brasstown Bald. The highest point in the state (4,784 feet) can be reached by shuttle or via a half-mile (steep) paved path from the parking lot. The observation deck offers 360° views; trails await hikers; and, the science and history museum along with the visitor center share intriguing information about this must-see location. Your next turn will be onto SR 348 to explore the southwestern section of the loop—destination, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (AT). This is the longest footpath in the world for hikers only—2,194.3 miles through 14 states from Georgia to Maine. The AT crosses the road near Hogpen Gap, which has a large parking lot, picnic tables and views for miles. Near the next intersection with SR 74A (completing the loop back to Helen) is Smithgall Woods State Park. In lands once scarred by gold mining, this destination is a testament to conservation and reclamation. Wildflower trails, exceptional streams for trout fishing, cottages and a campground, a visitor center and museum are found amongst this 5,664-acre park. Length: 40.6 miles. n-georgia.com/russell-brasstown-scenic-tour.htm Kentucky Red River Gorge Scenic Byway. Set out on an exploration of “some of the most rugged terrain west of the Appalachian Mountains” via this national scenic byway. Over 708,000 acres of forests, ravines and epic sandstone geological formations traced upon by rivers and streams await. × Expand Kentucky Tourism Kentucky’s Red River Gorge Byway offers stunning views like this one of the Princess Arch. Rest up for your travels at the northernmost point of this byway in Stanton and the surrounding communities. Choose from cottages, lodges, campgrounds and RV parks, vintage motels and a whole host of cabins. Or, stay the night in an Australian LotusBelle stargazing tent at The Hive at High Rock. These are artist designed boutique glamping accommodations. After a visit to the Red River Historical Museum and one of the old-time general stores for supplies, head west on KY 11 into the forest. After 12 miles of gorgeous scenery later and a turn onto KY 77, arrive at Nada Tunnel. Originally a railway tunnel from 1911, this 900-foot-long passage under the mountain is now a one-lane part of the byway. It’s pitch dark; only 12 feet wide; and, supposedly haunted! The next turn is onto KY 715. Ride along the winding path of the Red River to the Gladie Cultural and Environmental Learning Center. This is the place to gather maps, see interpretive exhibits, take a short hike, have a picnic and learn about the 100 sandstone arches and why this park is known as “the best rock climbing in the world.” Back on the byway, get up close and personal with a sandstone arch called Sky Bridge. You can follow a semi-blacktop loop trail and actually walk across the arch. Take the camera for breathtaking views of Devil’s Canyon, Swift Camp Creek ravine and the mountainsides. (Be sure to keep going on the trail for a surprise look under the arch as well.) Once you reach Pine Ridge, take a right onto KY 402. About 10 miles down the road is the town of Slade where you can visit the Kentucky Reptile Zoo, home to one of world’s largest number of resident venomous snakes. Return to KY 11 south and follow along the Middle Fork River with a stop at the iconic Natural Bridge. There are eateries, shops and accommodations here, along with a sky lift ride. This section of the byway leads to our final stop in Zachariah. Here a new adventure awaits—via ferrata. Italian for “iron path,” it is a path on a rock face that protects climbers with steel cable, fixed anchors, pins and footholds. It’s the first of its kind in the country; a thrilling last experience on the journey. Length: 46 miles. fs.usda.gov/recarea/dbnf/recarea/?recid=39552 Pine Mountain Road Scenic Byway. Mapping this route—simple. Driving it—rich and adventurous. The towns are steeped in human history, and the byway, climbing up and over the 2,800-foot Pine Mountain, is legendary. × Expand Kentucky Tourism The Pine Mountain Road Byway offers some of the best scenery in eastern Kentucky, includingnearby Pine Mountain State Resort Park’s Chain Rock Overlook. Access this scenic road via the town of Harlan. The downtown revitalization of recent years offers several ways to learn how coal mining shaped this area of Appalachia. Take a guided walking tour (historic, haunted and one called the “pipe organ”) and visit shops, boutiques, cafés and restaurants located throughout this area. Travel north on US 421 and turn right onto the “official” start of Pine Mountain Road, US 119. You will ride alongside Poor Fork to your west, a tributary of the Cumberland River, and mountain chains on both sides. Upon arriving in Cumberland, grab a bite to eat at Emma’s Southern Style Cooking. Take a short side trip on KY 160 east for a few miles to the towns of Benham and Lynch. For an overnight stay, book a room at the Benham Schoolhouse Inn. Built in 1926 for the children of coal miners, it is now on the National Registry of Historic Places. There are 29 guest rooms, a restaurant, gift shop and maybe even a ghost or two – according to legend. Stop in the Kentucky Coal Museum to see the “most comprehensive collection of mining memorabilia in the nation.” With four levels of exhibits, visitors are immersed in the life of the communities. Follow this with a short drive to Portal 31 in Lynch—the state’s first exhibition coal mine. Tours are available of this camp that was once the world’s largest and became the epicenter for labor rights activities that named the area “Bloody Harlan.” Back on US 119 you’ll soon reach Oven Fork and notice a dramatic change. This particular 8-mile stretch of road is the very definition of a steep, winding, breath-holding, door-handle-clutching drive. And worth every second! Built over old log trails, this is the road for seeing the beauty of eastern Kentucky. Last stop, Whitesburg. There are several cabins, a B&B and AirBNB options in the area. Length: 44.7 miles (total). scenicbyways.info/byway/2132.html North Carolina Newfound Gap Road Scenic Byway. Come see why this road received a National Scenic Byway designation in 2021. As the only paved road traveling through the center of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you’ll experience environments comparable to driving from Georgia to Maine with plenty of pull-offs to stop along the way. Two towns bookend US 441, your route through the park. The southernmost is Cherokee, North Carolina. Here you can learn about history at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian and take a self-guided tour of Oconaluftee Indian Village—a replica of life in the 18th Century with structures, demonstrations and reenactments. Attend a moving performance of “Unto These Hills” at the outdoor theater; and, try your luck at Harrah’s Casino and the Gold & Ruby Mine attraction. At Oconaluftee Visitor Center (the official entrance to the park), walk through pioneer structures at the Mountain Farm Museum and visit the water-turbine-powered Mingus Mill. Schedule an early morning or late afternoon visit for a chance to see elk in the meadows. And, pick up an auto-tour booklet ($1) and watch for numbered posts along the way to learn about the surroundings and history. × Expand J. Scott Graham Mingus Mill is a must-visit along North Carolina’s Newfound Gap Road Byway. Climb several thousand feet in elevation during your drive, surrounded by cove hardwood changing to the spruce-fir forest at the top. At Newfound Gap, the lowest point between the mountains, you’ll be 5,046 feet up! Stand across the state line (with Tennessee) and walk a bit on the Appalachian Trail. Go up the stone steps where Franklin Roosevelt dedicated the park in 1940; and visit nearby Clingman’s Dome—the highest point in the Smokies. Back on US 441, stop for photos at several overlooks. Morton Overlook for the best sunsets. The Chimney Tops - twin spires with steep cliffs rise 2,000 feet. And, Campbell Overlook for long views of the landscape and informational placards. Continue on to Sugarlands Visitor Center for a museum, gift shop, short film and walking trails.

Just down the road is our other bookend town—Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Ride the historic skylift, Space Needle, Ober tram and the Anakeesta Chondola for a bird’s eye view. Stop in Ripley’s Aquarium and museums for cars, moonshine, pinball, salt and pepper shakers and oddities; ride rollercoasters; play arcade games and mini golf; take a haunted tour; then, shop and shop some more at this final destination. Length: 29 miles. nsbfoundation.com/nb/newfound-gap-road-scenic-byway-nc Joshua Moore North Carolina’s Forest Heritage National Scenic Byway includes a view of Looking Glass Falls. Forest Heritage National Scenic Byway. Take an extended drive in the Pisgah National Forest to see and learn how the relationship between humans and nature has evolved in this 500,000-acre wilderness. To get an early start, stay overnight in Brevard. This cultural jewel is known for its friendly atmosphere, music, art, barbeque and unique accommodations. Stay in one of 66 cabins and cottages, a vintage motel, upscale B&Bs or resort lodges. Then, head east the next morning on US 64/276 (overlap) and turn left onto US 276. Make your first stop at the Ranger Station/Visitor Center at the Forest’s entrance. Pick up maps and gifts, and talk to the staff for insider tips on your travels. Then, go a few miles to see one example of why this area is called “land of the waterfalls.” (There are 250!) Easily accessed from the road, Looking Glass Falls (at 60 feet tall) can be seen from the parking area or up-close with a short walk. Sparkling winter ice formations gave this beauty her name. Stay on US 276 for the stop at the Cradle of Forestry. This heritage site is the location of the first school in the country focused on the science of caring for our forests. There are seven historic buildings, a logging train and interactive displays. Stretch your legs and have a picnic nearby at easily accessed Pink Beds, named for the stunning blooms of rhododendrons and laurels. This location is only minutes from one of the two byway crossings with the Blue Ridge Parkway. Enjoy roadside farms of tomatoes and fields of cattle (and even llamas) on the way to the intersection with NC 215 and turn left. Traveling alongside the West Fork of the Pigeon River watch for bald eagles along the shores and in the skies. The road ascends as you drive between the Middle Prong Wilderness on the west and Shining Rock Wilderness (named for a white quartz outcropping) to the east. The latter wilderness has five mountains topping 6,000 feet—the most famous and tallest, Cold Mountain (of the novel and movie). After stopping for the views at Beech Gap (5,340 feet), you’ll begin your descent back to the US 64 intersection near Rosman. Before returning to Brevard, wrap up your visit on this byway with a look into the night skies at the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute. Explore NASA exhibits that have flown into space; see a meteorite from the early 15th Century; and stay for the show at this Dark Sky Park. Length: 79 miles. fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5366049.pdf South Carolina Cherokee Foothills National Scenic Byway. Look across the northwestern edge of the state for the SC 11 byway once called “Keowee Path”—a route taken by First Nation, English and French fur traders. This is the road to discover some of the state’s human and natural history superlatives. For those who enjoy a “true” roadside attraction, the Gaffney Peachoid awaits—the largest in the world. At the eastern terminus of this byway, a massive 135-foot water tower holding one million gallons is painted to look like a ripe peach. Grab a bite to eat next door at Fatz Café, visit the Cherokee County History & Art Museum and shop at the downtown outlet marketplace known as the “Yellow Mall.” Continue west for a few miles to the Cowpens National Battlefield for our first look at the rich history of this area. You can stop at the visitor center, walk trails and take a three-mile auto tour of this Revolutionary War site. Then, take two side trips for a chance to see photogenic structures from a bygone era. Campbell’s Covered Bridge was built in 1909 and is the only remaining one in the state. The Poinsett Bridge, intricately constructed in chiseled stone, dates from 1820 and is the oldest in the state. Next, park the car and hike in Caesars Head State Park or Table Rock State Park. Both have stunning views. The former from a suspension bridge above a 420-foot tier of Raven Cliff Falls. And, the latter from a huge, 350-million-year-old metamorphic rock. While in the area, stop by the new roadside attraction, the Table Rock Tea Company for artisan green, black and oolong tea grown on the farm. × Expand Adobe Stock Table Rock Mountain defines South Carolina’s Table Rock State Park, along the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Byway. Continue west on SC 11 for water adventures. The first is Lake Jacossee accessed via Devils Fork State Park. Stay at a lakeside villa; fish for trout and bass; and take a scuba dive in the clear waters of this lake. The second is Lake Hartwell at our final destination on this byway. Here you can boat, swim and picnic, then retire for the evening in the Fair Play area. Here you’ll find several pet-friendly cottages, cabins, lake houses and other getaways to relax and look at all your amazing photos of the trip. Length: 112 miles. fhwa.dot.gov/byways/byways/2161/maps Falling Waters Scenic Byway. Leave the crowds behind with a journey on what is called this state’s “loneliest road.” Located inside 85,000 acres of the Andrew Pickens Ranger District of the Sumter National Forest, it’s the perfect spot for wilderness solitude. × Expand Joshua Moore Falling Waters’ upper falls is a feature of South Carolina’s Falling Waters Byway. In keeping with the nature theme of this drive, start with a tour of the home and 100-year-old livery stable of local artist Nancy Basket in Walhalla. Learn how pine needles and kudzu can become creative and functional items while she regales you with First Nation stories. Enjoy a meal at a steakhouse, cafeteria, sandwich shop or pizzeria, and then take SC 28 west out of town. Six miles away, take a right to see Stumphouse Tunnel—a railroad tunnel from the early 1800s that was never completed. It was later “the site of the first successful attempt to age blue cheese in the South by Clemson University.” While here, take a short walk to the 100-foot cascade named Issaqueena Falls for photos and legends. Our next turn is the official beginning of the byway—right onto SC 107—to Oconee State Park. Stay at a CCC-era cabin; swim, paddle and fish in the streamfed lakes; play minigolf; access the challenging Blue Ridge Escarpment’s Foothills Trail. In spring, keep an eye open for the wild Oconee Bell, one the rarest wildflowers in the country. Continue north for seven miles for a curious roadside “attraction”—Moody Spring. Mineral springs, once (and still) thought to have curative properties, were historically popular places to locate homes and towns. Follow the gently curving road, watch for black bears and stop at Walhalla State Fish Hatchery. See how this location sustains trout populations of brook, rainbow and brown in public waters. Ask about good spots in the area for some exceptional flyfishing including the nearby East Fork of the Chattooga—a designated Wild and Scenic River. As you near the state line, take a right on state road SC 37/413 (Wiginton Road) for one of the best mountain views in the state. At the overlook you can see for about 30 miles on a clear day with Lake Jocassee nestled in the mountains 2,000 feet below. Return to SC-107; make a right; and have a picnic at Sloan Bridge. Then, have one final hike on the river and waterfall trails before returning home. Length: 13 miles. nsbfoundation.com/sb/falling-waters-scenic-byway/ Tennessee Norris Freeway National Scenic Byway. Designated as a National Scenic Byway in 2021, this route was built in 1934 as a supply route for a massive change coming to the hills—the Tennessee Valley Authority. If you need to ask a local for directions to US 441 at the northern terminus town of this byway, you might want a bit of background history. The name has been changed not once, not twice, but three times! Currently, it’s Rocky Top—formerly Lake City—and Coal Creek before that. Once there, head south to the jewel of this journey—Norris Dam State Park. × Expand Joshua Moore Norris Dam, along Tennessee’s Norris Freeway, is the first hydro-electric, flood-control dam in the TVA system. This location was the first hydro-electric, flood-control dam in the TVA system that would forever change the lives of those living in this area of Appalachia. And, US 441 goes right over the top. Park at the small visitor center and look at the 34,000-acre lake from one side of the dam and the cold, clear Clinch River far below from the other. Plan to stay the night at one of the 19 CCC-built cabins, in modern cabins or camp since there is much to explore. On site is an overshot grist mill from 1798, a reconstructed threshing barn, and the Lenoir Museum—a “mini-Smithsonian” collection of artifacts and stories. For nature adventures, the park offers boat rentals from the marina, multiple trails for hiking and wildlife watching, horseback riding, swimming and world-class trout fishing below the dam. Just down the road is a Smithsonian Affiliate called The Museum of Appalachia. This pioneer mountain farm village has 35 log cabins and community structures in addition to over 250,000 artifacts including tools, art, musical instruments, home goods and First Nation items. Check the event schedule for “big deal” celebrations like the “anvil shoot.” If time allows, go seven miles south to Clinton on SR 61 for a downtown full of antique stores and the Green McAdoo Cultural Center for civil rights history. As a former longtime resident in these areas, this writer would suggest a final drive to the byway’s closest metropolitan city of Knoxville—the state’s third largest. Visit the 1982 World’s Fair Park, the Knoxville Museum of Art, the city’s first home from 1786—James White Fort—a candy factory, the 1928 Tennessee Theatre; and have dinner on the river. Length: 21 miles. nsbfoundation.com/nb/norris-freeway/ × Expand Adobe Stock | Marcus Jones The 1982 World’s Fair Park and Sunsphere are attractions in Knoxville, Tennessee, an insider-tip side trip from the the state’s Norris Freeway Scenic Byway. Great Smoky Mountains Byway. Drive the foothills alongside over 1,000,000 acres of forest lands for the scenery, history, culture, recreational and archeological attributes of this region. Visitors could spend weeks immersed in the stops along this byway. Step back in time at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Townsend. This community is on the “quiet side of the Smokies” and contains the “best Native American heritage interpretive presentation along the byway.” Follow US 321 through Wears Valley to reach two of the most active and popular tourist destinations—Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Fun and entertainment for the whole family includes Dollywood, dinner theatres, museums, games and arcades and hundreds of lodging and restaurant options. The road to Gatlinburg changes to forest as you climb to this iconic location. Visit and shop in the Arrowmont School and Arts & Crafts Community. × Expand Jay Huron Pigeon Forge is a must-stop on a drive of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains Byway. Continue north to the town of Cosby, once known as “The Moonshine Capital of the World.” Find many access points to the Smoky Mountains, and even take a hike with a llama. Enjoy the ride to our next stop in Greeneville—home to the 17th U.S. President, Andrew Johnson. Tour his home and tailor shop, walk the historic downtown (90% period architecture), shop for antiques, eat in a historic tannery and explore some of the many marked Civil War trails in the area. The state’s oldest town, Jonesborough, is also home to the country’s first abolitionist newspaper. Listen to tales at the famous International Storytelling Center, stay at the 200-year-old Eureka Inn and tour the Chester Inn, considered the best hotel on the 18th Century Tennessee frontier. Then, go seven miles up the road to Johnson City for outdoor adventures like dropping over a Class IV waterfall, hiking the Appalachian Trail, visiting an arboretum and viewing the fossil remains of a saber-tooth cat, rhinoceros and mastodon at the Gray Fossil Site & Museum. Follow US 19E/321 to our final destination at Watauga Lake. Nestled in the mountains, this reservoir is the highest in the state at 1,959 feet above sea level. Visit the museum in “new” Butler and learn about the fate of “old” Butler where First Nation and colonial settlers traded, pioneers farmed and Daniel Boone visited. With miles of public shoreline, end your journey swimming, fishing and boating at this pristine lake.