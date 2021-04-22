Photo Essay: Wonders of the Woods

Johnson City, Tennessee’s Jerry D. Greer has been a contributing photographer and friend of Blue Ridge Country magazine since 1997, and his photos have graced three of our covers.

Jerry Greer’s writing partner in his new book, “Forest for the Trees,” may well put it best when it comes to characterizing the photography of the book. Larry D. Thacker puts it this way: “Greer’s pieces are more than frozen moments, hinting a location’s story, but are reminders of the comings and goings of a location’s natural history long before us, in our time, and after.”

The 65 or so photos—all either full page or two-page spread in the landscape-format book—are mostly from the forests of North Carolina and Tennessee, with an occasional coastal image along the way. They are, as both Thacker and the title allude, deeply alluring and almost tactilely intimate.

For those of us who go into the forest as often as we can, here is a keepsake that can place us there on days when we cannot.

Captions here are from the book, where they are placed in a list at the back so as to not interrupt the flow of images.

For more information or to purchase the book: jerrydgreer.com; 423-335-8245

× Expand Jerry Greer Spring forest and wildflowers, Whiteoak Sink, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee & North Carolina - May 15.

× Expand Jerry Greer Rhododendron in an ancient forest, Craggy Pinnacle Trail, Craggy Gardens, North Carolina - May 29.

× Expand Jerry Greer Snow and beech trees, Cherokee National Forest, Tennessee - January 20.

× Expand Jerry Greer Appalachian Trail, Priest Wilderness Area, George Washington National Forest, Virginia - May 8.

× Expand Jerry Greer Autumn forest in fog, Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee & North Carolina - October 28.

