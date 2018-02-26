Festivals 2018

The story below is an excerpt from our March/April 2018 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Food and drink! Music and art! Celebrations of cuisine and culture, place and nature! It’s time to plan your year’s mountain travel around the very best gatherings and celebrations in all seven Blue Ridge states.

Slice into a feast of festivals for 2018: Our annual guide to getting-up-and-going offers great getaways for all seasons—from Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky to the Virginias and the Carolinas. Look for food, wine, beer and spirits plus music, arts and adventure in seven states:

MARCH

Step into some snow at the Homegrown Festival on March 2-4 followed by the Ballhooter Spring Break on March 9-11, both held at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County, West Virginia (800-336-7009).

Head south for the Chuck Wagon Cookoff on March 3 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (mypigeonforge.com), to discover cooks preparing campfire meals.

Now, soak up spring with some syrup. First, head to Highland County, Virginia, where the Maple Festival on March 10-11 and March 17-18 (highlandcounty.org) seeks to share “Virginia’s Sweet Spot.” Look for history tours at Eagle’s Sugar Camp and Duff’s Sugar House. And discover arts, crafts and, of course, plenty of pancakes drenched with locally-made syrup. Then pop into Pickens, West Virginia, for another Maple Syrup Festival on March 17-18 with crafters and music plus a ham and bean dinner (pickenswv.com). Finally, just a couple miles above the North Carolina border, wander to the Whitetop Mountain Maple Festival on March 24-25 along U.S. 58 (mtrogersvfd-rs.com) to tour the maple orchard at Elk Garden, hear bluegrass music at the Mount Rogers Fire Hall and savor syrup atop buckwheat pancakes in Virginia.

Go rock like the Irish at Rock City’s Shamrock City, providing a celebration of all things green. That includes the waters of the iconic waterfall at Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Come hear bagpipers, taste Irish food, sip green beer and munch on green fudge on March 10-11 and March 17-18 (seerockcity.com). You can also visit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 17 (visitroanokeva.com).

Dollywood’s Festival of Nations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, kicks off on March 17 and runs to April 9. This year’s stars include the National Dance Company of Siberia and The Flamenco Kings (dollywood.com). While in town, cover yourself with Pigeon Forge’s A Mountain Quiltfest on March 20-23, featuring quilting classes, seminars and a quilt show with a vendor mall (mypigeonforge.com).

In nearby Knoxville, Tennessee, have a listen to the Big Ears Festival on March 22-25, featuring multi-genres of music and performances (bigearsfestival.org).

Wrapping up March: The Blue Ribbon Bluegrass Festival is being held at the community center of Sautee, Georgia (www.snca.org) on March 31.

APRIL

No fooling: On April 1, the Easter Rabbit is set to make his annual appearance at the Biltmore on Easter Sunday in Asheville, North Carolina (biltmore.com). The event includes Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Go dance in Dobson at the Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, a weekend party in North Carolina on April 6-7 with square dancing, folk songs, band contests and workshops on the campus of Surry Community College (surryoldtime.com). Or check out the Hub City Hog Fest on April 6-7 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than 40 participating teams cooking ribs, wings, brisket and more(visitspartanburg.com).

Look for treasures at the Spring Arts, Crafts and Collectibles Show at the Foothills Mall of Maryville, Tennessee, on April 7-8 (smokymountains.org).

And do you need a fix for a sweet tooth? Well, visit West Virginia on April 14, and look for the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival as dozens of independent chocolatiers—and almost every store, business and restaurant in town—offer tasty treats like double-dark chocolate ice cream in exchange for a $1 ticket (800-833-2068). Kids can have Oreo truffles while adult-only tastes include a Chocolate Martini (lewisburgchocolatefestival.com). Also on April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., you’ll find another Chocolate Festival in Blacksburg, Virginia, with live music and samples of

artisan chocolates (rotarychocolate.weebly.com).

Turn south to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to sip fine wine at the Smoky Mountain Winefest (gatlinburg.com) on April 14.

Nearby, look on April 14 for the Townsend Founder’s Day, with a walking tour originating at the Little River Railroad Museum (smokymountains.org) in Townsend, Tennessee. Or head to Knoxville on April 14 for the Rossini International Street Festival (knoxvilleopera.com), celebrating international culture, crafts and opera with a variety of Italian, Mediterranean and international foods.

The Hands-On Gatlinburg event on April 13-15 (800-568-4748) features lessons in how to make unique works. Another option: On the “peaceful side” of the Smokies, look for the Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival (townsendartisanguild.net) in Townsend, Tennessee, running April 20-22 at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center.

Wear your flannel and boots when you pop into Pikeville, Kentucky, on April 19-21, to celebrate the mountain frontier at Hillbilly Days, featuring three days of a crazy carnival plus fun, food and frolics (hillbillydays.com).

The Honaker Redbud Festival on April 20-22 in Honaker, Virginia, includes a canoe contest plus music (honakerredbudfest.com).

Dahlonega’s Bear on the Square Festival in Georgia features musicians and crafters on April 21-22; it kicks off with auction night on April 20. This party’s funny name recalls when a baby bear climbed a tree in town and was rescued (bearonthesquare.org). Also in Georgia, follow the highway to Helen for the Spring Bierfest at the Festhalle, starting at noon on April 21 with traditional German dancing and over 100 beers to sample (helenchamber.com).