Fabulous Fall Foliage: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers’ love of the mountains is on display in their wonderful work.
Trevor Bamford
Wayah Bald in the Nantahala National Forest near Franklin, North Carolina. From the photographer: “Captured on a brisk autumn day with peak foliage.”
J. Scott Graham
Located in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Lufty Baptist Church was established in 1836 and reconstructed in 1912 near the Oconaluftee River, from which it takes its name. From the photographer: “Utilizing a close proximity, low-to-the-ground vantage point with ultra wide-angle lens allowed me to capture an unobstructed view of the church with maximum fall colors.”
David J. Simchock
Autumn morning vista from the East Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Western North Carolina (Milepost 418.3).
Dawnfire Photography
Big Snowbird Creek, in far Western North Carolina, has the distinct charm of creeks in and around the Smokies, where the colors tend to hang on later into the season.
Dachun Bao
Along Route 75 from Canaan Valley Resort State Park to Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia. From the photographer: “I came upon this serene grove where sunlight pierced through the golden foliage — an unforgettable moment of autumn’s quiet brilliance.”
Dave Allen
Cowee Mountains Overlook, Milepost 430.7 of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Western North Carolina. From the photographer: “A breathtaking autumn sunset over distant mountain ridges builds the warm tones of fall foliage.”
