Creatures in the Cold

Finch in search of food in the snow and gravel. From the photographer: “I was out walking at Laurel Run Park, near Rogersville, Tennessee, and as I finished my second-mile lap, I sat on a bench in hopes of seeing some birds. After a couple of minutes, this finch swooped down. As the snow started to fall, and the little finch bounced around, I slowly raised my camera and captured this shot.”