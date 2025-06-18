Comeback Towns!

From devastating storms to raging wildfires, these seven mountain communities have been hit hard by disaster. Today, they’re thriving once more — and brimming with dining, historic attractions, the arts and outdoor fun.

× Expand Adobe Stock | Nicholas J. Photography In the Smoky Mountains town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, both the forest and the structures have made significant recoveries since the 2016 wildfires that damaged more than 2,000 buildings.

Many locations across the Blue Ridge have suffered the effects of natural and man-made disasters. Water has swallowed cars and homes. Fire has scorched forests and buildings. Wind has torn through, downing trees and power lines. Yet, they have not succumbed. Residents have rebuilt, recovered and renewed their communities. The doors to shops, restaurants, attractions and green spaces are back open, restored with care and ready to welcome. Let’s visit.

Ringgold, Georgia

When the storms of 2011 spawned more than 200 tornadoes across the southeast, an EF-4 twister nearly wiped this north Georgia town off the map. The monster storm destroyed homes and businesses, damaged schools and took the lives of residents. Fourteen years later, the town is a renewed destination for history buffs, nature lovers and those in search of some delicious eats.

Expand Nothin Like Ringgold Facebook | Kits Photography Ringgold, Georgia’s inviting downtown is emblematic of its overcoming the horrors of more than 200 twisters in 2011.

Visit the famous historic Ringgold Depot and the Old Stone Church Museum where there are trails and tours. Attend musical events at the Ringgold Opry and have a picnic at the Little General Children’s Park. Stop for a photo at the Dolly Parton mural in historic downtown. Travel just down the road to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park for exhibits, museums and guided tours.

Stroll downtown along the newly constructed Ringgold Nature Trail & Creek Walk beside Chickamauga Creek. Access this waterway for kayak or canoe paddling at improved launch points throughout the county. Hike and horseback ride at Chickamauga Battlefield or spend the day at Elsie A. Holmes Nature Park — five walking trails, picnic areas, restrooms and fishing spots await. Just across the Tennessee state line, the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center is filled with native plants, trails and conservation events, and Raccoon Mountain Caverns offers ancient earth experiences.

Grab a quick treat at local cafés, coffeehouses, tea rooms and ice cream shops. Taste some signature barbecue dishes and homestyle meals. Enjoy farm-to-table cuisine and take a tour of the gardens and distilleries at locally owned wineries.

Greenville, South Carolina

Over the past nine years, five named hurricanes have brought devastating high winds and flooding to this upstate location. Each and every time, the community has banded together to recover and build back stronger — making this destination a favorite for culture, natural gems and a cosmopolitan food and beverage scene.

Expand Upcountry South Carolina Greenville, South Carolina’s focus on festivals and the arts has not been dampened by visits from named hurricanes over recent years.

In Greenville, 160 pieces of original art await on a self-guided Public Art Walking Tour of the city. Explore 13 sites honoring African American culture and see eclectic works at multiple galleries and visual arts centers. Visit the Upcountry History Museum to learn three centuries of stories about this land and its people. See the oldest bridge in South Carolina, Poinsett Bridge, a bygone era at Oconee Station State Historic Site and the only remaining bridge of its kind in the state, Campbell’s Covered Bridge.

Step into nature in the city’s center at Falls Park on the Reedy where trails, gardens and waterfalls abound. Take casual strolls or a long-distance hike on the accessible 28-mile Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail Network to discover historic sites, the Greenville Zoo, playgrounds, Conestee Nature Preserve, Travelers Rest and the rose garden at Furman University (all trails pet-friendly). Take a short drive to the forests of three state parks in the county — Paris Mountain, Ceasars Head and Jones Gap.

Come to Greenville for the food at more than 1,000 restaurants! In addition to traditional fare, order international cuisine from 34 countries. Famous food festivals happen annually, and the unique Eugenia Duke’s Unofficial Mayo Guide takes foodies around the city to 20-plus stops.

Boone, North Carolina

During the deluge of Hurricane Helene in 2024, this small mountain community saw levels of flooding unknown to residents. Businesses, homes and Appalachian State University suffered serious damage, landslides wiped away roads, power outages were extensive and many residents were displaced. Today, the shops, restaurants, overnight accommodations and attractions are once again ready for visitors, with the advice (at publication) to stick to the primary roads as you explore around this mountain town.

Expand visitnc.com Downtown Boone, North Carolina, is once again an inviting and bustling destination after recent flooding.

Begin your visit with a self-guided walking tour of historic downtown. Homes and commercial structures tell the story of the town with strategically placed markers about events and sites along the way. Catch a show at the historic Appalachian Theatre and take a ride on the famous Tweetsie Railroad. Year-round, local farmers offer their produce and goods at a variety of markets. Be sure to check the town’s online schedule for a diverse selection of music, art and cultural events.

Stop and see “Baby,” considered to be one of the largest sugar maple trees in the state and explore the ADA accessible wetlands at Clawson-Burnley Park. Other opportunities for light walks and hikes are available at the Greenway Trail, Jimmy Smith Park, Junaluska Park, Boone Jaycee Park, Daniel Boone Park and Strawberry Hill Arboretum, all located in Boone. Nearby fun awaits at Blowing Rock, Grandfather Mountain, New River, Linville Caverns and winter ski resorts.

Many culinary destinations here are High Country Grown Certified — restaurants that use locally sourced ingredients. Choices include bakeries, upscale and casual dining, breweries, cafés, bistros and eateries of multiple styles and flavors.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Lives were lost, more than 2,460 structures damaged or destroyed and over 17,000 acres burned as the human-caused wildfires of 2016 raced across the Great Smoky Mountains and into this top travel destination. Civic organizations, government officials, church groups, business people, countless volunteers and even some famous folks rallied to rebuild. Since those tragic days, Gatlinburg has welcomed more visitors than ever.

Expand Adobe Stock Gatlinburg, TN

Of the dozens and dozens of attractions in this mountain hamlet, the most popular include Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, distilleries and the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park where visitors can walk the longest pedestrian cable bridge on the continent. The adventures at Anakeesta, Ober Gatlinburg (a four-season park reached via car or an aerial tramway), the Space Needle, arcades and lots of shopping continue to draw crowds.

For nature lovers, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is literally next door. While wildfire scars are still visible, the forests are recovering. At Chimney Tops, the popular trail is once again open and now leads to a new observation point. This national park, measuring over half a million acres, is the most visited in the country for hikes, wildlife viewing, scenic drives, waterfalls, camping and all things nature.

Restaurants with decades of history rebuilt after the fire and many new ones have opened since. In addition to steakhouses, diners, fine cuisine and traditional fare, be sure to have breakfast at one of the famous pancake houses. (You can find them by looking for the early-morning groups of hungry folks lined up on the sidewalk. Worth the wait!)

Whitesburg, Kentucky

“Creeks that normally run a few inches deep were 35-feet deep and raging” during the deluge of training storms that flooded 13 counties in eastern Kentucky in 2022. This thousand-year flood cost lives, washed away homes, inundated schools and businesses and wreaked havoc on roadways. Yet, the communities survived. And in hard-hit Letcher County, Whitesburg and surrounding communities are open for business.

Expand City of Whitesburg Whitesburg, Kentucky, and surrounding Letcher County are full of welcome after flooding in 2022.

The premier location for the uplifting, celebrating and preserving of Appalachian voices, Appalshop, is continuing to restore and protect history after the floods. Stop by the EpiCentre Arts gallery to see the work of local artists. The county welcomes visitors at the Coal & Railroad Museum, the Veterans Memorial Museum and multiple mountain festivals throughout the year.

Take a drive on “the windiest road in Kentucky” — the 38-mile Little Shepherd Driving Trail of Pine Mountain. The old growth forests at Lilley Cornett Woods Appalachian Ecological Research Station are protected on 659 acres with trees dating back to 1669. Pristine Fishpond Lake (home to freshwater jellyfish) offers fishing and camping. Hike in the 2,639-acre Bad Branch Nature Preserve where rugged gorges, sandstone cliffs and a 60-foot waterfall (heard before it is seen) await. Multiple named overlooks offer stunning views of the landscape including Hemlock, Hogg, Falcon and Cliffside.

Dotted across the county are several eateries including mom-and-pop diners, restaurants with home cooking, pizzerias, drive-ins, bakeries and coffee shops. Or, stop by local stores and stock up for a picnic.

Damascus, Virginia

As Hurricane Helene carved a huge swath of damage across the region in 2024, Damascus was one of the towns particularly ravaged by the epic storm. Neighborhoods, roadways and surrounding forests became unrecognizable in the debris-filled aftermath. Recovery initiatives began quickly and now this small town (population 800) in southwest Virginia is welcoming visitors back to “Trail Town USA.”

Expand Town of Damascus In Damascus, Virginia, where the Appalachian Trail passes through town, the Trail Days festival returned this year after flood cleanup.

For serious hikes, casual walks or general meandering on forest trails, this is the place. In total, seven incredible trails pass through the heart of downtown including the famed Appalachian Trail (AT) and the Virginia Creeper Trail. Also accessible are three bike trails, including the Iron Mountain Trail for ridgeline mountain biking. Bring binoculars to the Virginia Bird and Wildlife Trail or enjoy scenic views from your vehicle on the Mount Rogers Scenic Byway and the Overmountain Victory Trail.

Access the five highest peaks in the state from here and enjoy backpacking, horseback riding, camping, paddling and fishing. For the latter, bring your gear to Whitetop Laurel, “Virginia’s greatest wild trout stream.” While in town, take a picnic, join in an event at Damascus Town Park, rent bicycles, stop at the Trail Center for maps and talk to the locals for exploration tips. (Damascus is considered the “Friendliest Town on the AT.”)

Relax at one of many restaurants offering indoor and outdoor seating. Order wings and drinks or diner food for lunch and dinner. Grab snacks and listen to live music on the weekends in the downtown area.

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

During the nine years following the devastating floods of 2016, this town and others in the state have continued to recover with the purpose of preparing for future weather challenges. Residents state that the town looked “like a war zone” and they continue to build back better for the future. Today, it’s a premier destination for nature, luxury and family activities.

Expand West Virginia Tourism White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, again welcomes visitors to both its downtown and the nearby Greenbrier River Trail.

Walk or bike alongside the river in the Allegheny Mountains on a repurposed railroad called The Greenbrier River Trail. The accessible hard-packed surface is 78 miles long and passes through small towns and remote areas — including a National Radio Quiet Zone where cell phones don’t work. For an extended adventure, stay at one of several state parks and forests along the way.

Since 1778, The Greenbrier has welcomed guests into a luxurious resort atmosphere set upon 11,000 acres in the Allegheny Mountains. Book bespoke accommodations, enjoy chef-created cuisine, spend time on world-class golf courses, relax at the spa, take a carriage ride, go bowling and fishing, play croquet, take a yoga class and even learn the ancient skill of falconry here.

The resort area offers a number of popular activities for family members of all ages. Take a guided horseback trail ride on 1,000 acres or play a round or two of disc golf. Indoor and outdoor climbing walls and ropes courses are offered for all skill levels. Learn line dancing or archery and end the evening beside a campfire under the stars.

