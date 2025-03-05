Bloom Quiz: A Photo Essay

Answers at the end.

Answers from top to bottom:

  • Daylily
  • Liverwort (genus Hepatica) leaves are vaguely liver-shaped.
  • This flower, one of the species of wild plants in the daisy family, goes by several names: Erigeron pulchellus, Robin plantain, blue spring daisy, or hairy fleabane.
  • It goes by the colorful name of Bishop's cap.
  • The bleeding heart is so named for its flowers' shape and is related to the California poppy and bloodroot.
  • Show Orchid (Galearis spectabilis)
  • It goes by the name of creeping Charlie.
  • Jeweled Wakerobin (aka Sweet White Trillium and Confusing Trillium.) Trillium simile is one of the rarer trilliums, being found only in certain mountain areas of Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina, and is considered endangered in North Carolina.
  • Nodding mandarin
  • Virginia bluebell
  • Squirrel Corn is so named because of its small, yellow tubers (looking roughly like kernels of corn), that are eaten by squirrels.
  • Blue flowers are tiny, and bloom in late April through early June, depending on elevation.
  • Columbine, also known as Aquilegia Canadensis.

