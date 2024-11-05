Art of the Mountains

×

End of the Day, Egg Tempera, 2006: You could say this painting is a work of fiction, but one that tells the truth. To create this image, I combined two separate photographs. To establish the setting, I used a photo of the coal town of Elkhorn, West Virginia. The man is from the east Kentucky coalfields. I wanted to convey the feeling one gets when returning to the warmth and security of home after a long day.