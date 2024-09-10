14 Great Towns for Fall

How to build a perfect fall weekend? From across the mountain regions of seven states, here’s a combination of fun built around welcoming towns, great festivals and a leaf excursion.
Virginia Tourism Corporation | Kyle LaFerriere
Powell Valley Overlook, near Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is a great stop for fall foliage.
With four distinct seasons across the mountains and valleys of our region, choosing the “best” one can be difficult, if not downright impossible. The solitude of snowy wintertime warmed by a crackling fire. The delicate blossoms and symphony of bird songs in spring. The respite of rivers, lakes, waterfalls and shady forests in the heat of summer. And the dramatic colors sweeping across the land during autumn.
Fortunately, they can all be our favorite season. And now, as the reds, oranges and yellows of fall return, it is time for scenic drives and celebrations of all-things-Southern Appalachian. Fall festivals abound and provide the perfect build-around for trips filled with the music, food, nature and culture of our area. Here is a sampling of destinations for autumn adventures.
Virginia
WoodstockVA.gov
The Shenandoah Autumnfest adds to the destination-worthiness of Woodstock, Virginia.
Woodstock: Shenandoah Autumnfest (Oct. 5). Attend this single-day event at the county fairgrounds to see why accolades include national “best fall festival” awards. Vendors include more than 35 brew, wine and spirit crafters, a BBQ sampling garden and artists offering locally-made wares. Watch apple butter making, a whole hog BBQ demonstration, the epic “flippin’ chicken” contest, an axe log splitting contest and the Shenandoah Downs Harness Racing event. And this destination holds a Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation—fall colors all about!
- Local dining: Choose from a wide selection of authentic Mexican food at Mary’s Botanitas, a small, quaint eatery and favorite amongst the locals. Support the mission of “Buy Fresh, Buy Local” at the Woodstock Garden Café, located in the beautiful Fort Valley Nursery, for seasonally inspired meal selections.
- Lodging options: Inn at Narrow Passage (Edinburg). To step back in time, take a short 10-minute drive to this five-acre property with 12 guestrooms that has welcomed lodgers since the early 1700s. Or, if you prefer, book a room at one of several respected national chain hotels in the Woodstock area.
- Note: The 1795 Woodstock courthouse, built of native limestone and said to be designed by Thomas Jefferson, is the “oldest [courthouse] still in use west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.” shenandoahvalleyproductions.com/autumnfest
Big Stone Gap: Blue Highway Fest (Oct. 9 – 12). Bring the camp chairs and blankets to this mountain music festival featuring dozens of bands. Bluegrass and country performers come from across the country to Bullitt Park by the river for this event. Also, watch as Rising Stars compete for their “big break” with the winner announced at the festival. Shuttle services, facilities and ADA accessible options available. While in town, drive to Powell Valley Overlook—the perfect location for a wide-angle view of the valley nestled in mountains and layered in resplendent fall colors.
- Local dining: Indulge in a country-fried catfish dinner, locally hand-cut steaks and homemade pastries at the Southwest Firehouse Café. Stop by Curklin’s (a sixth-generation family name) for a family-friendly atmosphere of modern industrial décor with classic pub foods and drinks.
- Lodging options: Bring the camper and stay within walking distance of downtown (.5 miles) at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park (RVs only) or at the Jessie Lea RV Campsite (full hook-ups and pet friendly). Book your own private mansion (7,500 square feet on more than six acres) with theatre, bowling alley, pool, arcade and luxury appointments in marble, crystal, velvet, herringbone and more at Le Château Du Roïx.
- Note: Big Stone Gap is home to the state’s popular official outdoor drama, “Trail of the Lonesome Pine.” bluehighwayfest.com
West Virginia
West Virginia Dept of Tourism
Elkins, West Virginia, carries a tradition of natural preservation into its Mountain State Forest Festival.
Elkins: Mountain State Forest Festival (Sept. 28 – Oct. 6). Plan a trip during the peak of autumnal splendor to this popular destination. “Dedicated to the preservation and conservation of natural resources,” this mountain community has welcomed fall festival attendees since 1930. This year’s theme, “Timeless Traditions,” will be celebrated via a wide array of activities and events including quilt shows, primitive camping exhibits, mountain weaving, a lumberjack contest, wood product exhibits, a muzzleloading contest and music, food and parades. Visit the Gaudineer Knob & Scenic Area for fall foliage and virgin trees—some 300 years of age.
Hinton Depot
Hinton, West Virginia, offers a most-inviting main street.
- Local dining: Enjoy a six-course tasting experience of French and Appalachian-America fusion flavors at The Forks or relax into down-home comfort food at Scottie’s of Elkins while in town.
- Lodging options: Beekeeper Inn (Helvetia). Since 1983, this single home inn, originally built by a beekeeper from Switzerland, has welcomed guests. Tygart Hotel. Book a stay in this luxurious historic building where no two rooms are alike, hospitality abounds and elevated Appalachian cuisine is served at the restaurant.
- Note: The Mountain State Forest Festival continues to draw up to 125,000 visitors each fall. forestfestival.com
Hinton: Hinton Railroad Days (Oct. 11 – 13). Come for a visit to the town “where rivers, rails and history meet.” Located next door to the New River Gorge National Park where dramatic elevation changes are rich with the colors of fall, this festival is filled with fun, family activities. The C&O Railway dates back 150 years in this historic town. The festivities include dozens of vendors offering locally made crafts, food and beverages, live music, shows and an area for the kids to play.
- Local dining: Lucky Rivers Café, the casual restaurant and coffeehouse, offers “locally conscious cuisine” based on wholesome ideas and a strong sense of place. Enjoy a tasty soup, salad, sandwich or brick oven pizza at The Market on Courthouse Square, then follow up with a homemade specialty dessert.
- Lodging options: The Guest House Inn on Courthouse Square. Stay comfortably within walking distance of all this historic town has to offer and take a short drive to reach the national park. Three Rivers Studios offers short- and long-term accommodations with kitchenettes on the second floor of the restored 1920s Ford dealership historic building.
- Note: The Hinton Railroad Museum contains artifacts, a gift shop and is free to the public (donations welcome). Check FB “Hinton Railroad Days 2024” for updates.
North Carolina
Getty Images
Fall color abounds around Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina.
Mount Airy: Mayberry Days (Sept. 23 – 29). Celebrate all things Mayberry at this popular destination, Andy Griffith’s hometown. Fans come from far and wide to see character actors, watch parades, listen to bands (Bellamy Brothers and Rodney Dillard “Darling” this year), laugh with comedians and see authentic memorabilia at the museum. Hear inside stories about the Desilu backlot, a presentation about Don Knotts (who would have turned 100 this year!) and attend a performance by his daughter, Karen. Drive up to the lookout on Pilot Mountain (sound familiar? …Mt. Pilot) for a nice hike at “the knob” and look at the fall colors.
- Local dining: Grab a homecooked breakfast or lunch at the Snappy Lunch; yes, it is a real eatery. It opened in the 1920s and Andy Griffith ate there as a youngun’. For pub grub and drinks, head over to the family-friendly spot, The Loaded Goat.
- Lodging options: For an ultimate TAGS experience, reserve a stay at Andy’s Homeplace—the actual house where Griffith lived (within walking distance of town and filled with memorabilia). Mayberry Motor Inn. With 27 rooms on 10 acres at this vintage-style property, guests can see the squad car, Emmett’s pickup truck, Aunt Bea’s room (with real Frances Bavier items) and walk Thelma Lou’s trail.
- Note: Wally’s Service Station, complete with old-fashioned snacks, drinks and rocking chairs, offers tours of Mayberry…er, Mount Airy in the squad car. surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html
VisitNC.com
Mount Airy, North Carolina, falls for fall at Mayberry Days.
Avery, Caldwell and Watauga counties: Grandfather’s Fall Color Ramble (Oct. 5 – 13). For an immersive fall foliage nature experience, take an easy “ramble” with a park naturalist at 300-million-year-old Grandfather Mountain. Learn about the 16 distinct ecological communities, rare and endangered plants and animals and the science and identification of tree species that create stunning colors each fall. Come to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery for information on daily walks at “one of the best leaf-looking destinations in the South.”
- Local dining: For chef-created beef and seafood cuisine, reserve a table at Stonewalls (Banner Elk), serving traditional and modern dishes since 1985. Artisanal (Banner Elk), with an atmosphere of “upscale rustic elegance” (business casual), offers patrons fresh, organic and seasonal culinary creations.
- Lodging options: The Perry House Bed & Breakfast (Banner Elk). Enjoy a view of Grandfather Mountain at this country inn built in 1901 and custom designed with modern, comfort amenities. Browse through Carolina Cabin Rentals for a wide selection of mountain hideaways, lodges, cottages and retreats for multiple price points and all within an easy drive to Grandfather.
- Note: The country’s highest suspension footbridge, Mile High Swinging Bridge is, you guessed it, one mile above sea level and is accessible to all who wish to cross the chasm. grandfather.com/fall-color-ramble
Kentucky
Kentucky Tourism
Cumberland Falls is a great fall attraction near Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Williamsburg: Old Fashioned Trading Days (Sept. 5 – 7). This aptly-named event calls to mind the gatherings of old around the courthouses and main streets of many a small town. The 41st year of this festival brings gospel, bluegrass and country rock performers, school bands and choirs, a car show, beauty pageant, garden show, canning competition and a corn toss tournament—all entertainment free to the public. The streets will be lined with artisans and vendors offering wares and street foods (funnel cakes and BBQ included). Some of the best fall leaf viewing in the area is along S.R. 92 between Williamsburg and Pineville amongst the foothills of the mountains.
London Kentucky Chicken Festival
The World Chicken Festival is a September highlight in Laurel County, Kentucky.
- Local dining: The Brick Oven. Located in historic downtown, this establishment serves up brick oven handcrafted pizzas and calzones. For casual sandwiches, salads and mouth-watering handmade ice cream, visit the soda fountain in Moonbow Mercantile.
- Lodging options: Stay rustic at Jewel’s Covered Wagon in Clayton Geneva Campground, relax on the deck overlooking the Cumberland River, sleep comfortably in the queen bed and enjoy camp cooking in the kitchenette (detached restroom facilities). Or select the Birdsong Cabin (same location), located a short walk to fishing and kayaking on the river. Both have A/C and are pet friendly.
- Note: Take a short, 30-minute drive to Stearns, Kentucky for a ride through the autumn landscape on the Big South Fork Scenic Railway. williamsburgky.com
Laurel County: World Chicken Festival (Sept. 26th – 29th). Four days of chicken fun await at the home of the Colonel’s first and original 1940s restaurant. Test your knowledge in chicken “trickin” trivia. Compete in the whiskers and beard contest, enter the “rooster tail mullet” contest and see the best Harland Sanders look-a-like contestants. Participate in the hot wing eating contest, try your skills in the egg drop event and win prizes with chicken impersonation skills of cluckin’, strutin’ and crowin’. Combine water and fall colors at Laurel River Lake in the south part of the county or Wood Creek Lake north of London conveniently located just off I-75.
- Local dining: Eat an original recipe KFC chicken meal, of course. Or enjoy a farm-to-table meal at Local Honey (London) in the renovated downtown for “hip eclectic comfort foods.”
- Lodging options: Book a colorful and magical-themed cabin (Emerald Forest, Sapphire Springs, Tangerine Dreams and more) in the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Rockcastle River. Ranger’s Retreat. Bring up to six guests to this single home rental (three bedrooms, two baths) in the Levi Wilderness Road Park—pet friendly, fire pit, WiFi and all amenities included.
- Note: Laurel County is home to the world’s largest stainless-steel skillet, frying up more than 120,000 chicken dinners. chickenfestival.com
Tennessee
City of Niota Facebook
Niota, Tennessee, is known for fried green tomatoes and its 1854 depot.
Jonesborough: National Storytelling Festival (Oct. 4 – 6). Spend the days enjoying the art, impact and importance of a well-told story at this Smithsonian Affiliate location. Fifty-one years ago, “the Festival ignited a renaissance” and today thousands gather in the storytelling capital of the world. Renowned tellers from around the globe captivate audiences with folktales, poetry, narratives, humor, music and myths from across cultures. Take a fall leaf walk or bike ride on three miles of trails through the 130-acre Persimmon Ridge Park while in town.
Jay Huron
Jonesborough, Tennessee's National Storytelling Festival is an October destination.
- Local dining: Olde Towne Pancake House & Catering. Come see why locals flock to this small location for homemade, country-style pancakes, biscuits and fresh egg creations. Taste the chef’s Italian appetizers, salads and baked pasta dishes for lunch or dinner at The Black Olive.
- Lodging options: Located on Main Street, The Historic Eureka Inn (built 1797) welcomes guests to eight spacious and uniquely decorated rooms, private baths, a courtyard, organic gardens and the convenience of walking downtown. For a bit of privacy close to town, book a quiet stay at the Hawley House Butterfly Cottage (whose main house is the oldest building in the state’s oldest town).
- Note: Jonesborough is the oldest town in Tennessee, best viewed via a guided tour of period architecture and rich stories from history. storytellingcenter.net/festival
Niota: Fried Green Tomato Festival (Sept. 14). Take a day trip to this small town (pop. 794) at the foothills of the mountains to taste why fried green tomatoes are reason enough for a festival. Enjoy live music and find treasures and delicious treats at local vendor booths and food trucks—including perfectly fried green tomatoes. Take a ride up to the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center for free maps and tips for the best fall foliage spots.
- Local dining: Sugar Shack serves burgers and sandwiches, fries, plate lunches and an all-day breakfast. For a quick and delicious barbeque sandwich, loaded potato or nachos, visit the 2 Dudes BBQ food truck (online orders for pickup available).
- Lodging options: The Tennessee Country Campground & RV Park welcomes trailers and tents at their family-owned site with full hookups, showers and laundry facilities. Deer Run Retreat (Ten Mile). Escape to the woods at this private, secluded, pet-friendly cabin that sleeps four and has Internet, laundry, kitchen and patio with outdoor grill.
- Note: Niota is home to Tennessee’s oldest standing extant depot built in 1854 for the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railway. cityofniota.org
South Carolina
Wikimedia | Zach Sharpe
Westminster: South Carolina Bigfoot Festival (Oct. 11 – 12). This young festival is quickly becoming one of the most fun family events in the Upstate. The town welcomes everyone, believers and skeptics of the large mysterious primate, to come hear tales, listen to expert speakers and participate in Bigfoot-themed contests. Food and souvenir vendors line Main Street, and musical performances abound. Just outside of town, the 400 acres at Chau Ram County Park offer trails and an accessible waterfall surrounded by the colors of autumn.
South Carolina Big Foot Festival
Westminster, South Carolina, welcomes the Bigfoot Festival in October.
- Local dining: Travel a quiet mountain road to Brasstown Creek Gathering Place BBQ for scrumptious pork, chicken, beef or ribs and two sides (open Fridays and Saturdays). The Overlook at Chickasaw Point is open to the public Thursday through Saturday for full lunches and dinners overlooking the golf course.
- Lodging options: Located beside the Chauga River is Adawehi Tipi – heated and air-conditioned with indoor toilet, outside shower, mini fridge, decks and firepit (sleeps five). Longnose Waterfall View rental home. Located on more than 90 acres, this 1,200-square-foot home is filled with amenities, lots of windows and views.
- Note: This is the perfect season to visit Oconee County, “one of the strongest apple-producing regions in the country.” scbigfootfestival.com
Greer: Albino Skunk Music Festival (Oct. 3 – 5). Join fellow music lovers at this festival that was initially a private event 30 years ago and is now a popular public gathering. Set on beautiful grounds, dozens of bands perform, craft beer artisans offer their creations, food vendors cook tasty delights, handmade crafts are available for purchase, the kids have a playground and there is even a drive-in movie. You might even see white skunks (with black stripes) on the grounds—the festival’s namesake. For fall colors reflected in the lakes, visit Paris Mountain State Park located 10 miles east of town.
John Gillespie Photography
Greer, South Carolina's Albino Skunk Festival.
- Local dining: Head to Greer Station (historic district of the city) for hickory-smoked ribs, sauce-mopped chicken and more at the Blue Ridge Brewing Company. The Great Bay Oyster House offers fresh seafood expertly prepared at their family-owned restaurant.
- Lodging options: Stay on site at the festival’s RV and primitive tent camping facilities within walking distance of all the venues. Or select from a wide variety of accommodations such as B&Bs, hotels (historic and chain), cabins and luxurious destinations like the Grand Bohemian Lodge on the banks of the Reedy River just 25 minutes away in Greenville.
- Note: Canned peaches and tomatoes from Greer first made their way to grocery store shelves across the country around a century ago.albinoskunk.com
Georgia
Getty Images | Rod Clement Photography
Ellijay, Georgia, is bathed in great color each fall.
Clayton: North Georgia Highland Games (Sept. 28). Immerse in the Scottish culture at this event benefitting a local charity helping children of the area who are in need. Watch Highland games and dances, listen to bagpipe bands and the fiddle contest. Participate in (or spectate) competitions like axe and stone throwing, sheaf toss and caber toss. See blacksmiths at work, watch a falconry demonstration and research your heritage. Travel six miles along the mountain parkway to Black Rock Mountain State Park for a chance to see early leaf changes in Georgia’s highest elevation park.
- Local dining: Local dining: Grab American-style grill food and sweet treats at The Rusty Bike Café where cakes, cookies and crumbles are made fresh daily. Order dessert first; they go quickly! Taste the award-winning food at Fortify Pi—brick oven pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches and a to-go box!
- Lodging options: Bridge Creek Inn. Book one of the 45 comfortable rooms at this new boutique hotel with restaurant, coffee shop and bar on Main Street. Spend the night in an 1880s log cabin with views of the surrounding mountains at the small, family-owned sheep farm, Wolffork Valley Farm.
- Note: Clayton has the distinction of being the Farm to Table Capital of the state. northgeorgiahighlandgames.com
Kevin C Croom
The Clayton, Georgia, area also offers a fall tree show.
Ellijay: Georgia Apple Festival (Oct. 12 – 13, 19 – 20). For a tasty vacation, this is the destination for classic foods and international flavors—and, of course, dozens of apple creations. Since 1971, visitors have flocked to this small town for the food, juried crafts and a host of activities including rock climbing, rides on ponies, camels and a kiddie train, parades, live musical performances and more family fun. Fort Mountain State Park (30-minute drive) is a top-rated destination for fall foliage—specifically Hwy 52 for scenic overlooks.
- Local dining: Southern breakfast items and Vietnamese lunch choices make The Corner Stone Café a deliciously different eating destination. The Roof, lovingly created to celebrate the region, built a lunch and dinner menu based on local cuisine (and the outdoor seating is pet-friendly).
- Lodging options: Fireplaces, fully-stocked kitchens, luxury amenities, decks, indoor games and a “welcome” apple pie await at the streamside cabins of Elestay. For a unique stay, vintage-style, The Ellijay Inn offers clean and affordable “motor hotel-style” accommodations downtown.
- Note: Nearby Carters Lake is the deepest (450 feet) in the state and created by the tallest earthen dam east of the Mississippi River. georgiaapplefestival.org
