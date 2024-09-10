14 Great Towns for Fall

How to build a perfect fall weekend? From across the mountain regions of seven states, here’s a combination of fun built around welcoming towns, great festivals and a leaf excursion.

× Expand Virginia Tourism Corporation | Kyle LaFerriere Powell Valley Overlook, near Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is a great stop for fall foliage.

With four distinct seasons across the mountains and valleys of our region, choosing the “best” one can be difficult, if not downright impossible. The solitude of snowy wintertime warmed by a crackling fire. The delicate blossoms and symphony of bird songs in spring. The respite of rivers, lakes, waterfalls and shady forests in the heat of summer. And the dramatic colors sweeping across the land during autumn.

Fortunately, they can all be our favorite season. And now, as the reds, oranges and yellows of fall return, it is time for scenic drives and celebrations of all-things-Southern Appalachian. Fall festivals abound and provide the perfect build-around for trips filled with the music, food, nature and culture of our area. Here is a sampling of destinations for autumn adventures.

Virginia

× Expand WoodstockVA.gov The Shenandoah Autumnfest adds to the destination-worthiness of Woodstock, Virginia.

Woodstock: Shenandoah Autumnfest (Oct. 5). Attend this single-day event at the county fairgrounds to see why accolades include national “best fall festival” awards. Vendors include more than 35 brew, wine and spirit crafters, a BBQ sampling garden and artists offering locally-made wares. Watch apple butter making, a whole hog BBQ demonstration, the epic “flippin’ chicken” contest, an axe log splitting contest and the Shenandoah Downs Harness Racing event. And this destination holds a Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation—fall colors all about!

Local dining: Choose from a wide selection of authentic Mexican food at Mary’s Botanitas, a small, quaint eatery and favorite amongst the locals. Support the mission of “Buy Fresh, Buy Local” at the Woodstock Garden Café, located in the beautiful Fort Valley Nursery, for seasonally inspired meal selections.

Lodging options: Inn at Narrow Passage (Edinburg). To step back in time, take a short 10-minute drive to this five-acre property with 12 guestrooms that has welcomed lodgers since the early 1700s. Or, if you prefer, book a room at one of several respected national chain hotels in the Woodstock area.

Note: The 1795 Woodstock courthouse, built of native limestone and said to be designed by Thomas Jefferson, is the “oldest [courthouse] still in use west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.” shenandoahvalleyproductions.com/autumnfest

Big Stone Gap: Blue Highway Fest (Oct. 9 – 12). Bring the camp chairs and blankets to this mountain music festival featuring dozens of bands. Bluegrass and country performers come from across the country to Bullitt Park by the river for this event. Also, watch as Rising Stars compete for their “big break” with the winner announced at the festival. Shuttle services, facilities and ADA accessible options available. While in town, drive to Powell Valley Overlook—the perfect location for a wide-angle view of the valley nestled in mountains and layered in resplendent fall colors.

Local dining: Indulge in a country-fried catfish dinner, locally hand-cut steaks and homemade pastries at the Southwest Firehouse Café. Stop by Curklin’s (a sixth-generation family name) for a family-friendly atmosphere of modern industrial décor with classic pub foods and drinks.

Lodging options: Bring the camper and stay within walking distance of downtown (.5 miles) at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park (RVs only) or at the Jessie Lea RV Campsite (full hook-ups and pet friendly). Book your own private mansion (7,500 square feet on more than six acres) with theatre, bowling alley, pool, arcade and luxury appointments in marble, crystal, velvet, herringbone and more at Le Château Du Roïx.

Note: Big Stone Gap is home to the state’s popular official outdoor drama, “Trail of the Lonesome Pine.” bluehighwayfest.com

West Virginia

× Expand West Virginia Dept of Tourism Elkins, West Virginia, carries a tradition of natural preservation into its Mountain State Forest Festival.

Elkins: Mountain State Forest Festival (Sept. 28 – Oct. 6). Plan a trip during the peak of autumnal splendor to this popular destination. “Dedicated to the preservation and conservation of natural resources,” this mountain community has welcomed fall festival attendees since 1930. This year’s theme, “Timeless Traditions,” will be celebrated via a wide array of activities and events including quilt shows, primitive camping exhibits, mountain weaving, a lumberjack contest, wood product exhibits, a muzzleloading contest and music, food and parades. Visit the Gaudineer Knob & Scenic Area for fall foliage and virgin trees—some 300 years of age.

Expand Hinton Depot Hinton, West Virginia, offers a most-inviting main street.

Local dining: Enjoy a six-course tasting experience of French and Appalachian-America fusion flavors at The Forks or relax into down-home comfort food at Scottie’s of Elkins while in town.

Lodging options: Beekeeper Inn (Helvetia). Since 1983, this single home inn, originally built by a beekeeper from Switzerland, has welcomed guests. Tygart Hotel. Book a stay in this luxurious historic building where no two rooms are alike, hospitality abounds and elevated Appalachian cuisine is served at the restaurant.

Note: The Mountain State Forest Festival continues to draw up to 125,000 visitors each fall. forestfestival.com

Hinton: Hinton Railroad Days (Oct. 11 – 13). Come for a visit to the town “where rivers, rails and history meet.” Located next door to the New River Gorge National Park where dramatic elevation changes are rich with the colors of fall, this festival is filled with fun, family activities. The C&O Railway dates back 150 years in this historic town. The festivities include dozens of vendors offering locally made crafts, food and beverages, live music, shows and an area for the kids to play.

Local dining: Lucky Rivers Café, the casual restaurant and coffeehouse, offers “locally conscious cuisine” based on wholesome ideas and a strong sense of place. Enjoy a tasty soup, salad, sandwich or brick oven pizza at The Market on Courthouse Square, then follow up with a homemade specialty dessert.

Lodging options: The Guest House Inn on Courthouse Square. Stay comfortably within walking distance of all this historic town has to offer and take a short drive to reach the national park. Three Rivers Studios offers short- and long-term accommodations with kitchenettes on the second floor of the restored 1920s Ford dealership historic building.

Note: The Hinton Railroad Museum contains artifacts, a gift shop and is free to the public (donations welcome). Check FB “Hinton Railroad Days 2024” for updates.

North Carolina

× Expand Getty Images Fall color abounds around Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina.

Mount Airy: Mayberry Days (Sept. 23 – 29). Celebrate all things Mayberry at this popular destination, Andy Griffith’s hometown. Fans come from far and wide to see character actors, watch parades, listen to bands (Bellamy Brothers and Rodney Dillard “Darling” this year), laugh with comedians and see authentic memorabilia at the museum. Hear inside stories about the Desilu backlot, a presentation about Don Knotts (who would have turned 100 this year!) and attend a performance by his daughter, Karen. Drive up to the lookout on Pilot Mountain (sound familiar? …Mt. Pilot) for a nice hike at “the knob” and look at the fall colors.

Local dining: Grab a homecooked breakfast or lunch at the Snappy Lunch; yes, it is a real eatery. It opened in the 1920s and Andy Griffith ate there as a youngun’. For pub grub and drinks, head over to the family-friendly spot, The Loaded Goat.

Lodging options: For an ultimate TAGS experience, reserve a stay at Andy’s Homeplace—the actual house where Griffith lived (within walking distance of town and filled with memorabilia). Mayberry Motor Inn. With 27 rooms on 10 acres at this vintage-style property, guests can see the squad car, Emmett’s pickup truck, Aunt Bea’s room (with real Frances Bavier items) and walk Thelma Lou’s trail.

Note: Wally’s Service Station, complete with old-fashioned snacks, drinks and rocking chairs, offers tours of Mayberry…er, Mount Airy in the squad car. surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html

Expand VisitNC.com Mount Airy, North Carolina, falls for fall at Mayberry Days.

Avery, Caldwell and Watauga counties: Grandfather’s Fall Color Ramble (Oct. 5 – 13). For an immersive fall foliage nature experience, take an easy “ramble” with a park naturalist at 300-million-year-old Grandfather Mountain. Learn about the 16 distinct ecological communities, rare and endangered plants and animals and the science and identification of tree species that create stunning colors each fall. Come to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery for information on daily walks at “one of the best leaf-looking destinations in the South.”

Local dining: For chef-created beef and seafood cuisine, reserve a table at Stonewalls (Banner Elk), serving traditional and modern dishes since 1985. Artisanal (Banner Elk), with an atmosphere of “upscale rustic elegance” (business casual), offers patrons fresh, organic and seasonal culinary creations.

Lodging options: The Perry House Bed & Breakfast (Banner Elk). Enjoy a view of Grandfather Mountain at this country inn built in 1901 and custom designed with modern, comfort amenities. Browse through Carolina Cabin Rentals for a wide selection of mountain hideaways, lodges, cottages and retreats for multiple price points and all within an easy drive to Grandfather.

Note: The country’s highest suspension footbridge, Mile High Swinging Bridge is, you guessed it, one mile above sea level and is accessible to all who wish to cross the chasm. grandfather.com/fall-color-ramble

Kentucky

× Expand Kentucky Tourism Cumberland Falls is a great fall attraction near Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Williamsburg: Old Fashioned Trading Days (Sept. 5 – 7). This aptly-named event calls to mind the gatherings of old around the courthouses and main streets of many a small town. The 41st year of this festival brings gospel, bluegrass and country rock performers, school bands and choirs, a car show, beauty pageant, garden show, canning competition and a corn toss tournament—all entertainment free to the public. The streets will be lined with artisans and vendors offering wares and street foods (funnel cakes and BBQ included). Some of the best fall leaf viewing in the area is along S.R. 92 between Williamsburg and Pineville amongst the foothills of the mountains.

Expand London Kentucky Chicken Festival The World Chicken Festival is a September highlight in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Local dining: The Brick Oven. Located in historic downtown, this establishment serves up brick oven handcrafted pizzas and calzones. For casual sandwiches, salads and mouth-watering handmade ice cream, visit the soda fountain in Moonbow Mercantile.

Lodging options: Stay rustic at Jewel’s Covered Wagon in Clayton Geneva Campground, relax on the deck overlooking the Cumberland River, sleep comfortably in the queen bed and enjoy camp cooking in the kitchenette (detached restroom facilities). Or select the Birdsong Cabin (same location), located a short walk to fishing and kayaking on the river. Both have A/C and are pet friendly.

Note: Take a short, 30-minute drive to Stearns, Kentucky for a ride through the autumn landscape on the Big South Fork Scenic Railway. williamsburgky.com

Laurel County: World Chicken Festival (Sept. 26th – 29th). Four days of chicken fun await at the home of the Colonel’s first and original 1940s restaurant. Test your knowledge in chicken “trickin” trivia. Compete in the whiskers and beard contest, enter the “rooster tail mullet” contest and see the best Harland Sanders look-a-like contestants. Participate in the hot wing eating contest, try your skills in the egg drop event and win prizes with chicken impersonation skills of cluckin’, strutin’ and crowin’. Combine water and fall colors at Laurel River Lake in the south part of the county or Wood Creek Lake north of London conveniently located just off I-75.

Local dining: Eat an original recipe KFC chicken meal, of course. Or enjoy a farm-to-table meal at Local Honey (London) in the renovated downtown for “hip eclectic comfort foods.”

Lodging options: Book a colorful and magical-themed cabin (Emerald Forest, Sapphire Springs, Tangerine Dreams and more) in the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Rockcastle River. Ranger’s Retreat. Bring up to six guests to this single home rental (three bedrooms, two baths) in the Levi Wilderness Road Park—pet friendly, fire pit, WiFi and all amenities included.

Note: Laurel County is home to the world’s largest stainless-steel skillet, frying up more than 120,000 chicken dinners. chickenfestival.com

Tennessee

× Expand City of Niota Facebook Niota, Tennessee, is known for fried green tomatoes and its 1854 depot.

Jonesborough: National Storytelling Festival (Oct. 4 – 6). Spend the days enjoying the art, impact and importance of a well-told story at this Smithsonian Affiliate location. Fifty-one years ago, “the Festival ignited a renaissance” and today thousands gather in the storytelling capital of the world. Renowned tellers from around the globe captivate audiences with folktales, poetry, narratives, humor, music and myths from across cultures. Take a fall leaf walk or bike ride on three miles of trails through the 130-acre Persimmon Ridge Park while in town.

Expand Jay Huron Jonesborough, Tennessee's National Storytelling Festival is an October destination.