Ready to Help Create the Greenway Connecting Boone and Blowing Rock, N.C.?

The story below is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the rest of this article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

The long-term plan to build a 6.5- mile greenway along the Middle Fork of the New River will get a local boost this July, when a Round Up fundraiser will begin, allowing local businesses to ask patrons to “round up” their purchases to the next dollar to donate to the project. The effort is one among several fundraisers to fund the greenway, which will connect to the Boone Greenway and will, according to Project Director Wendy Patoprsty, “transform our community’s health, our community’s well-being and the way of life today and for generations to come.”

As the greenway departs Blowing Rock, it will connect users to The Blue Ridge Parkway as well as the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

An economic impact study on the Middle Fork Greenway Project estimates the greenway would push $6 million and would generate some 38,000 annual trips.

For more information or to donate online: middleforkgreenway.org.

× Expand N.C. Greenway Map

The story above is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the rest of this article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!