North Carolina Teen On the Rise

There’s a rising star on the old time traditional music scene. You may have already heard of Lillian Chase of Weaverville, North Carolina, but if not let us introduce you to this inspiring 13-year-old. At age four, she started taking classical violin and fiddle lessons. Her practice and connection to some famed Blue Ridge musicians has taken her to the next level—the release of her first CD: “Lillian Chase Playing Favorites: Old Time Bluegrass and Ballad,” which came out in June.

“I regularly see local musicians Arvil Freeman and Roger Howell and enjoy learning tunes from this area and hearing stories about their music,” says Lillian. “I also go to a local jam that Bobby Hicks leads and have learned so much bluegrass and Texas swing music from listening to and playing with him.”

In addition, she says, “I met Bruce Molsky at Swannanoa Gathering, took a class from him, and fell in love with his bowing style and his singing with the fiddle. He inspired me to take a little bit that route and add it into my repertoire.”

Want to see Lillian perform in person? She says she’s thrilled to be included in the lineup of MerleFest 2018, held April 26 – 29. Ticket prices and other details at merlefest.org.

