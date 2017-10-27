Largest North Carolina Public Telescope Peers into Mountain Skies

The story below is an excerpt from our November/December 2017 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

A custom-built StarStructure Newtonian telescope, with a mirror that measures 34 inches in diameter, has opened Mayland Community College’s Earth to Sky Park in Burnsville, North Carolina. It is the largest telescope in North Carolina for public access and sits at an elevation of 2,736 feet, allowing a 360-degree view.

The Bare Dark Sky Observatory telescope allows users to see the jet stream, Saturn’s rings and distant stars and constellations.

In addition to the main telescope, the observatory is home to a smaller planetary telescope for viewing planets and the Earth’s moon.

“The observatory allows students to gain access to cutting-edge technology, and it creates a destination that will draw people from all over the state and region,” says Margaret Earley-Thiele, director of Mayland Community College Foundation.

The observatory is named for Warren and Larissa Bare, two of the project’s main donors. Private donations and grants covered the $600,000 cost of the observatory project.

The observatory is open to the public by reservation only. Admission fees vary depending upon group size. To learn more or make a reservation, call 828-766-1233 or visit Mayland.edu/Observatory.

