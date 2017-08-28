Hiking by the Light of the Moon

The story below is an excerpt from our September/October 2017 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Evening begins to gather along the Greenbrier River Trail before a moonlight hike.

Pocahontas County, West Virginia claims some of the clearest, quietest night skies in the East. Cass Scenic Railroad State Park is helping folks learn to be at home under the night sky through its monthly full-moon hikes.

“Full-moon hikes encourage people to get outdoors at night,” says Monica Fleming, Cass activities coordinator. “We usually hear frogs, bugs, sometimes owls. We might see fireflies and sometimes larger animals like deer. You never know.”

Hikers who want to learn what goes bump—or chirp —in the night join Fleming’s monthly hikes. The walks depart from the park’s visitor center at dusk. Hikers stroll through the century-old logging town and along the Greenbrier River Trail. Full-moon hikes are free and open to everyone who can walk three miles, including dogs on leash. But flashlights, lanterns and other light sources are not allowed.

“Shining a bright flashlight can diminish everyone’s night vision for 30 minutes,” Fleming says. “So refrain from shining. We’ll let the moon and stars do that.”

Fall full-moon hikes are Oct. 5, Nov. 4, and Dec. 3. To register, call Fleming at 304-456-4300, extension 111.

