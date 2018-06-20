Glamping in the Smokies

The story below is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the rest of this article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

× Expand Under Canvas offers luxury tents with private bathrooms, decks, king-size beds and wood stoves.

When Sarah Dusek and her husband Jacob were looking for a spot to launch another Under Canvas retreat after opening “glamping” sites in four western national parks, they chose the Smokies. “It’s the most visited national park in the U.S. and is a natural playground perfectly suited for glamping,” says Dusek.

The safari-inspired Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains, which opens August 2 in a secluded valley 10 minutes from Gatlinburg, is the first resort of its kind near the Smokies. Powered by solar energy, the 200-acre getaway features 70 luxury tents with private bathrooms and decks, king-size beds and wood stoves—the Stargazer also sports an overhead viewing window—plus “Southern-inspired elevated campfire fare” at the onsite restaurant.

“There is nothing like Under Canvas in the area,” says Dusek. “This gives people an opportunity to experience the Smokies in a more authentic way than has ever been possible.”

For more info, see undercanvas.com. The 2018 season runs August 2 to November 19.

