Dale Chihuly Sculptures at Biltmore Estate

× Expand One of the 14 glass sculptures on display at the Biltmore Estate through October 7, 2018. Photo by Marla Hardee Milling.

Biltmore Estate builder George Vanderbilt always wanted his gardens to be inviting to the guests at his Biltmore estate in Asheville, North Carolina. From now until October 7, guests will find new inspiration as they view Biltmore’s

“I think my great grandfather would be very happy,” said Biltmore President and CEO Bill Cecil. “Chihuly’s work is monumental.”

Biltmore worked hand-in-hand with Chihuly’s team to install 14 glass sculptures on the property and to select plants and flowers that enhance the art. Most of the sculptures are found between Biltmore House and the Conservatory, but they also placed two in Antler Hill Village. There are literally tens of thousands of pieces of glass intertwined in the sculptures. Photos can give a glimpse of the beauty, but can’t compare to witnessing the art work in person.

The installations include a representation of The Sun on the front lawn of Biltmore, a boat filled with multicolored glass spheres in the Italian Garden, six- to 10-feet-tall red reeds stationed in the Shrub Garden, and three dramatic chandeliers in the glass Conservatory.

It’s the first time Biltmore has exhibited art in its historic gardens and also the first major garden exhibition of Chihuly’s work in North Carolina. As a special treat, Biltmore is offering reservation-only Chihuly Nights at Biltmore that will give guests an illuminated view of the sculptures after sunset. The evening events will be offered on select evenings—check Biltmore.com for specific dates and pricing.