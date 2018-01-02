Bush’s Beans: The History and the Fun

The story below is an excerpt from our January/February 2018 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Beans are the star of the show at the A.J. Bush & Company General Store in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee.

You might not expect to find cans of beans on the shelves of an attraction gift shop, but beans are the star of the show at the A.J. Bush & Company General Store in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee, about 19 miles outside of Pigeon Forge.

Not only can you buy a truckload of baked beans, black beans, chili beans and other varieties, along with kitchen ware and other fun merchandise in the store, you can also learn about the rich history of the company through interactive exhibits in the visitor center.

Walk through a giant replica of a can of Bush’s baked beans to learn about the history, catch a short film on how the beans are processed and canned, and stroll among exhibits including a timeline of how the company has changed with the times. It’s been family-owned since 1908, beginning with founder A.J. Bush and continuing with his son, Condon Bush, and now, present day owner Jay Bush.

You’ll find out everything you’ve ever wondered about this company with one exception. They won’t reveal the Secret Family Recipe. Even Duke, the company spokesdog, remains quiet on this issue.

The store includes a chance to eat at Bush’s Family Café featuring homemade dishes and their famous Pinto Bean Pie. For hours, recipes and more: bushbeans.com.

