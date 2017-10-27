‘Waltons’ Legacy Continues: Hamner House Opens for Tours

The story below is an excerpt from our November/December 2017 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Earl Hamner Jr’s boyhood home, to the cheers of Walton-Hamner fans worldwide, is now open daily for tours. The home, in Schuyler, Virginia, was purchased by Ray Castro, Carole Johnson and Kirstin DeMaio (Waltons Hamner House LLC) in August. The price was listed at $249,000.

“Our main reason for purchasing the home, is to preserve Earl Hamner’s legacy,” says Ray Castro. “We wanted to make sure that the house continued as a Virginia Historical Landmark that is open to the public.”

The Hamner home is a separate entity but will be working in conjunction with the Walton’s Mountain Museum and their neighbors at Ike Godsey Store, the Schuyler Baptist Church and the Walton’s Mountain Country Store on an interactive map on the website to inform the fans of “All things Walton related” before their visit to Schuyler, Castro explains.

The Hamner home is open seven days a week from 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Walton’s Mountain Museum. Photos of the Hamner family in addition to several antiques specific to the show have been added.

“We want the fans to feel like they are home again,” Castro says.

thewaltonshamnerhouse.com

