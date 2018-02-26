Three Billboards and a Tie to WNC

The story below is an excerpt from our March/April 2018 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Downtown Sylva, North Carolina, is home to several buildings that served as settings in the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The title may say Ebbing, Missouri, but the scenery is distinctly Blue Ridge country with the towns of Sylva, Dillsboro, Maggie Valley, and Black Mountain, North Carolina in glorious view on the big screen. The movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, has won praise from critics and movie goers alike, along with big wins at the Golden Globes, and potentially at the Academy Awards, as the movie had just received seven Oscar nominations as we went to press in late January.

The movie focuses on a grieving mother who badgers the local sheriff’s department about its failed attempts to solve her daughter’s murder.

Visit North Carolina has charted out an itinerary for travelers who want to see first-hand the beautiful towns and mountains highlighted in the movie. Fans can visit Sassy Frass in Sylva, which is a consignment/gift shop that was transformed into the Ebbing Police Department. Country Traditions, a Dillsboro food and beverage shop became the workplace for Mildred Hayes (played by McDormand). J. Arthur’s Restaurant in Maggie Valley also made the cut as the setting for Mildred’s dinner with James. In Black Mountain, the Town Pump Tavern showed up as Ebbing’s local bar. Black Mountain is also where the three billboards were located.

The trip planner, found online at visitnc.com/trip-idea/explore-authentic-locations-from-three-billboards-outside-ebbing-missouri, charts out a three day excursion to explore these spots. It also provides additional places to experience while you’re in the area.

