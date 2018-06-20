Creature Feature: Showing Its Stripes

The story below is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the rest of this article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

× Expand Dmytro_Lastovych dimj - stock.adobe.com Chipmunks Humane Society Director of Urban Wildlife John Griffin: “There’s not really a negative consequence to having them around.”

Recently, when John Griffin read “How Chipmunk Got His Stripes” to his little girl, he was reminded just how cute the tan-and-black critters are. In the story, an adaptation of an Iroquois legend, Bear brags that he can stop the sun from rising. When Brown Squirrel, as he is called in the modernized children’s book, won’t stop teasing Bear, Bear swipes at the chatterbox, leaving permanent stripes with his claws.

“It’s meant to instruct people not to make fun of others,” Griffin says. “It’s a very interesting little story.”

What’s also interesting, says Griffin, director of urban wildlife for the Humane Society of the United States, is that people often contact his office about chipmunk sightings, worried the rodents will damage their homes. Nothing could be farther from the truth, he insists.

“We get a lot of calls about chipmunks and it’s actually one of the urban species of wildlife that doesn’t really cause that much of a problem,” says Griffin. “It’s more the perception of what they are doing, because people don’t know. I don’t know of any documented case where a chipmunk burrow has actually caused structural damage.”

Like its squirrel cousin, what this little rodent can do is dig up spring flower bulbs. It can also leave holes in the garden or near sidewalks. Chipmunks are attracted to yards with decks, stone walls and pavers, especially if there are nearby wooded areas or other sources of nuts. Add a bird feeder or two and you’ve got the perfect chipmunk habitat.

“In general, the way we manage our landscape helps chipmunks in many ways,” says Griffin.

The story above is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the rest of this article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!