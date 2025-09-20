Youth Arts Festival

This festival is a day dedicated to demonstrating art and letting local children get their hands dirty making art. All the artists at the festival enjoy helping children to create their works of art.

The one-day festival is Green Energy Park’s big celebration for the youth of our community. Where arts, engagement, and fun weave together.

Each year, the Green Energy Park hosts dozens of organizations and regional artists who come to share their knowledge and love of the arts. Come watch demonstrations of glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery, woodcarving, printing, and raku kiln firing. We have live entertainment, good food, and fun! The metal forges and the glass furnaces used by the artists use renewable landfill gas from a nearby closed landfill to power them. All the artists at the festival will enjoy helping children create their works of art. A food truck will be available. No parking in the park will be available. A shuttle service will provide transport to the event via remote parking locals at the Jackson County Justice Center in Sylva and the Monteith Park in Dillsboro.