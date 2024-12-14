YogaSix Holiday Open House

× Expand YogaSix Roanoke YogaSix Roanoke Presents our - 1 YogaSix Roanoke

🎄Get started on your New Year's Resolutions with great deals on memberships and class packages at YogaSix Roanoke!

🎁 Grab a gift for your family or friend with BOGO 50% OFF all retail from Beyond Yoga, Alo, lululemon, Tavi, Spiritual Gangster, and our own Y6 Brand! 🧘‍♀️

We also have Liforme and Manduka mats-plus Yogitoes and Nomadix Towels! 🧘‍♂️✨

☕ Enjoy coffee, plus some delicious specialty grilled cheeses from Kind Brew Coffee Co! 🧀🍞 YogaSix customers receive 10% OFF and every 10 items sold plants a tree! @kind.brew.coffee.co

🎄 It's The Little Things Co. will also be on hand with adorable Christmas jewelry and decorations! 🎅🎁✨ @its_thelittlethings.co

Come join the festive fun at 4235 Electric Rd, Roanoke, Va 24018 from 10AM-2PM on December 14th!