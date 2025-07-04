Yankee Doodle Dandy Day

Sapphire Valley Resort 127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire, North Carolina 28774

July 4th in Sapphire Valley is a day for the family! All-day kids' bounce toys, food, gem mining, snow cones, popcorn, drinks, pony rides, foot golf, zip line and more!

Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, All Day Music - bring the family and celebrate!

Info

Sapphire Valley Resort 127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire, North Carolina 28774
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Google Calendar - Yankee Doodle Dandy Day - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yankee Doodle Dandy Day - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yankee Doodle Dandy Day - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yankee Doodle Dandy Day - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 ical