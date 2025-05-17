× Expand CTA Wineries

Welcome to the Yadkin Valley Wine festival in Elkin, North Carolina, a delightful celebration that combines the rich flavors of local wines, tantalizing culinary delights, captivating arts and crafts, and the enchanting rhythms of live music. Set in the picturesque town of Elkin, known for its stunning vineyards and warm hospitality, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for wine enthusiasts, foodies, and arts lovers.