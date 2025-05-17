Yadkin Valley Wine Festival

Elkin Municipal Park 399 Nc Highway 268 W, Elkin, North Carolina 28621

Welcome to the Yadkin Valley Wine festival in Elkin, North Carolina, a delightful celebration that combines the rich flavors of local wines, tantalizing culinary delights, captivating arts and crafts, and the enchanting rhythms of live music. Set in the picturesque town of Elkin, known for its stunning vineyards and warm hospitality, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for wine enthusiasts, foodies, and arts lovers.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
336-526-1111
