Yadkin Valley Wine Festival
to
Elkin Municipal Park 399 Nc Highway 268 W, Elkin, North Carolina 28621
×
CTA Wineries
Welcome to the Yadkin Valley Wine festival in Elkin, North Carolina, a delightful celebration that combines the rich flavors of local wines, tantalizing culinary delights, captivating arts and crafts, and the enchanting rhythms of live music. Set in the picturesque town of Elkin, known for its stunning vineyards and warm hospitality, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for wine enthusiasts, foodies, and arts lovers.
Info
Elkin Municipal Park 399 Nc Highway 268 W, Elkin, North Carolina 28621
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink