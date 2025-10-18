The 21st Annual Yadkin Valley Grape Festival is coming!

Held the third Saturday of October, this year's festival will be celebrated on October 18, 2025. Located in Downtown Yadkinville, the wonderful wines of the Yadkin Valley Appellation will be featured from 11 AM to 5 PM. There will be Wine Tasting, Entertainment, Food, and Specialty Vendors. Admission is FREE!

Presented by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce.