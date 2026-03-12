The WV Ramp 5K

× Expand Yew Mountain Center the RAMP Romp (Magnets (Circle)) (Stickers (Circle)) - 1 WV Ramp 5K at Yew Mountain Center

The West Virginia Ramp 5K is a rugged, mountainous, scenic course past rushing streams, wildflowers, and ramps--a native wild leek.

This casual, timed (optional) event is a fund- and friend-raiser for the Yew Mountain Center and part of a day of festivities at its Wildflower and Ramps Festival.

Join this family-friendly event, with great food, live music, and the awakening of spring in the Appalachian forest.