The WV Ramp 5K

to

The Yew Mountain Center 9494 Lobelia Rd, West Virginia 24946

The West Virginia Ramp 5K is a rugged, mountainous, scenic course past rushing streams, wildflowers, and ramps--a native wild leek.

This casual, timed (optional) event is a fund- and friend-raiser for the Yew Mountain Center and part of a day of festivities at its Wildflower and Ramps Festival.

Join this family-friendly event, with great food, live music, and the awakening of spring in the Appalachian forest.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Sports
304-653-4079
to
