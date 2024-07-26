7th Annual WV Homegrown Harvest Fest

Come join us for a weekend of fun Friday July 26 & Saturday July 27!! We are harvesting the best of West Virginia!! Local Musicians, Performers, Crafters, Artists & Small Businesses!!

Music provided by Pillage Sound starting at 5 pm Friday & Noon Saturday kicking it off with the Infamous Open Mic on the road brought to you by the Blaxxmith Shop & The Infamous Art Gallery. Sign up starts at 11am.