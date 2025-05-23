× Expand Courtesy WV Dandelion Festival

White Sulphur Springs is excited to once again host their annual WV Dandelion Festival which gives tribute to the ubiquitous dandelion. Enjoy a Memorial Day weekend that honors veterans and is chock full of events, activities, live music, food, vendors and fun for everyone! Other planned activities include the annual parade, Dream Chaser 5k, a floral design contest, Sip & Stroll at Valley View Golf Club, a car show, an art show and more!

Check back for more details and information as the event date gets closer and let us help you plan your trip.