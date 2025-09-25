× Expand World Chicken Festival

We invite you to our international celebration the last full weekend of every September, in beautiful downtown London to celebrate chicken heritage and legacy. All the “egg-citement” and entertainment for four fun filled day makes this one of Kentucky’s largest festivals. The festival is home to the World’s Largest Stainless Steel Skillet with over 3 decades of family fun including crazy contests, free music entertainment, vendors from across the country, carnival rides, and delicious food from non-profit organizations. The festival benefits over 50+ local nonprofits.

Colonel Harland Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is one of the most highly recognized figures in the world. Laurel County, Kentucky, located in the heart of the beautiful Daniel Boone National Forest, is proud to honor the legacy of the Sanders Cafe and Museum the Colonel’s first and original restaurant established in the 1940’s, located in southern Laurel County. Lee Cummings, co-founder of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, also began his career in 1952 with his uncle, Colonel Sanders. The Annual World Chicken Festival is a tribute to this chicken heritage.