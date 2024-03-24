Words from the Wild

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Savoring the peace in nature

Picnic Area.

Take into your heart the peace of wild things. Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the wild, read aloud by two Virginia Master Naturalists. The walk will be taken in silence, at a slow pace. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour. This program and the Sensory Explorers’ Trail are accessible for the blind and visually impaired.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit http://www.virginiamasternaturalist.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.