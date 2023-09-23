Words of the Wild

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Branches against the sky

Sensory Explorers’ Trail.

Take into your heart the peace of wild things. Absorb the transformative words of writers who loved the natural world, read aloud by two Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalists. Walk in silence, at a slow pace around the park's Sensory Explorers' Trail. The trail and program are accessible for visually impaired and blind participants. This guided .03-mile walk will be approximately one hour.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit their website at https://www.vmnshenandoah.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.