Wordcatching: An Adult Journal-Making Workshop

Join Carolyn Koesters at the museum for this fun introductory workshop to create and decorate a simple journal, and then learn how to journal for yourself! Writing in a journal is easy and fun, and it’s a great method for organizing, goal-setting, and saving your memories for future generations.

All levels welcome – no experience or art background necessary, just the desire to have fun! Cost includes all supplies and light refreshments (wine, soft drinks, water, cookies). Space is limited so we ask that you purchase tickets online ahead of time.

Wordcatching is companion programming to our current special exhibit Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature, on display until June 30, 2019. Special thanks to the Massengill-DeFriece Foundation for their support of this exhibit and its related programming.