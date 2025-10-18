For over 40 years the town of Banner Elk has welcomed both old and new friends to the annual Woolly Worm Festival. Join us October 18-19, 2025, to celebrate the woolly worm!

This family event co-hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Organization of Banner Elk welcomes more than 20,000 people to the community to make family memories, the chance to earn the prestigious honor of predicting the high country winter weather and win the $1000 bounty! Come early because the fun begins at 9:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with entertainment all day. Bring your dance shoes because you never know when a line dance will begin. There's great music by local groups, and make sure to check out the Wace Stage for impromptu guests!