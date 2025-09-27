WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival

to

Woodstock Court Square 135 N. Main St, Woodstock, Virginia 22664

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 11 am - 3 pm

Downtown Woodstock

$20 taco tasting tickets | Free admission for non-ticket holders

Make plans to attend our sixth annual street taco competition, WoodsTACO, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in downtown Woodstock. We are looking for professional and amateur teams to compete separately for the title of best street tacos in the Valley! Submit your form today!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
540-459-3621
to
