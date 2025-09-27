WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival

× Expand Woodstock VA

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 11 am - 3 pm

Downtown Woodstock

$20 taco tasting tickets | Free admission for non-ticket holders

Make plans to attend our sixth annual street taco competition, WoodsTACO, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in downtown Woodstock. We are looking for professional and amateur teams to compete separately for the title of best street tacos in the Valley! Submit your form today!