Gainesville Theatre Alliance Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents INTO THE WOODS Apr 10-18 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents INTO THE WOODS, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine, Apr 10-18 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre, inside the Performing Arts building.

The show is sponsored by the Gainesville Times.

An opening night reception follows the April 10 performance.

Be careful what you wish for… In this imaginative twist on classic fairy tales, a baker and his wife set out to lift a witch’s curse. Along the way, they cross paths with Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and more. But happily ever after is just the beginning. With a rich score by Stephen Sondheim and a poignant, playful book, Into the Woods explores dreams, choices, and the tangled consequences of desire. Recommended for ages 10+ for mature themes.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is an inter-collegiate theatre collaboration between Brenau University and the University of North Georgia.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.