Group photo from 2022 Women's Paddlefest

Join a group of like-minded female paddlers for a weekend festival, hosted by inspirational paddler Anna Levesque! This festival is all about fostering community by connecting, sharing, paddling, and supporting each other on the river. Trips will be offered on different rivers and lakes representing a range of skill levels, and are open to all women in all watercraft!

Donations and registration fees benefit the Shannon Christy Memorial Fund, an organization that supports non-profits focused on women’s empowerment, and also benefits the Live Like Maria Fund.

Lake Paddle Guided Excursion– Join professional women instructors for a guided lake excursion paddle with a stand up paddleboard or sit on top kayak, included with the activity! If you’re newer to paddling or not quite ready for whitewater, select a lake paddle and also enjoy the rest of the festivities.

Paddlefest Scholarship- This year, we are offering scholarships for BIPOC women to attend and stay onsite. See below for details and to apply.

