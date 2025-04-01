WNC Prostate Support Group meeting

First Baptist Church of Asheville 5 Oak Street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

This forum offers participants the opportunity to learn about and discuss information regarding prostate cancer, treatment, side effects, and the latest medical strategies. We have medical professional speakers when available. This month Dr Dan Brown, Interventional Radiologist, will speak. Please be sure to join us and invite anyone you feel would benefit from the meeting.

For those who will join us via Zoom, contact Eric for the Zoom Link (828)419-4565 or any questions.

Health & Wellness
828-419-4565
