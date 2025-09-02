× Expand Zero Prostate Cancer org Zero Prostate Cancer logo

WNC Prostate Support Group - meeting the 1st Tuesday of each month online and in person, (First Baptist Church of Asheville, 5 Oak Street) to discuss prostate health, cancer, treatment, side effects, and the latest medical strategies. This month’s speaker: Dr Eric Kuehn with Mountain Radiation Oncology. There is no fee to attend and all personal information is kept confidential. Please be sure to join us and invite anyone you feel would benefit from the meeting. Please contact Eric for additional information and/or Zoom Link.