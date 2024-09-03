WNC Prostate Support Group
First Baptist Church of Asheville 5 Oak Street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
This forum offers participants the opportunity to learn about and discuss information regarding prostate cancer, treatment, side effects, and the latest medical strategies. We have medical professional speakers when available. This coming month we will have a “sharing” meeting. This gives us time to catch up and learn from each other’s relevant experiences.
For those who will join us via Zoom, contact Eric for the Zoom Link (828)419-4565 or any questions.