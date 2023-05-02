WNC Prostate Support Group

Zoom 283 Victoria Rd , Asheville, North Carolina 28801

This forum offers participants the opportunity to learn about and discuss information regarding prostate cancer, treatment, side effects, and how to cope with the disease.

We have medical professional speakers when available. This month our speaker will be Matt Miller the ZERO Cancer South Atlantic Chapter Director.

We also meet in person at First Baptist Church of Asheville, 5 Oak Street, and via Zoom. Contact Eric for questions and/or the Zoom Link (828)419-4565

828-419-4565
