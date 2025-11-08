× Expand Courtesy WNC Pottery Festival

Join us for the WNC Pottery Festival in Sylva, North Carolina, Saturday, November 8, 2025! This juried event showcases more than 40 master potters, with many demonstrations in a variety of techniques.

This year is a special one for us. The WNC Pottery Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary. What started off as a small regional show put on by a couple of local potters has grown into one of the premier pottery festivals in the country. Every year we host potters from all over the United States, and it gets better every year. We are looking forward to making this year's festival something special and one of the best we have ever had for our 20th.

Come see why it has become a top arts event in the mountains, attended annually by several thousand pottery aficionados.

Admission: $5 | The festival will go on rain or shine.