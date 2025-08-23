WNC Bigfoot Festival

Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752

You may come a skeptic, but you’ll leave a believer after attending the WNC Bigfoot Festival. Educational panels, a Bigfoot Calling Contest and other family-friendly activities make this the southeast’s premier Bigfoot event.

Join us August 23, 2025, in Marion, North Carolina, for a day packed with Bigfoot fun!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
