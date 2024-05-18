You may come a skeptic, but you’ll leave a believer after attending the WNC Bigfoot Festival. Educational panels, a Bigfoot Calling Contest and other family-friendly activities make this the southeast’s premier Bigfoot event.

Whether you’re a foodie interested in trying Bigfoot-themed dishes or you have a desire to see art inspired by Sasquatch and created by regional artist, there’s something for everyone at the 2024 WNC Bigfoot Festival.